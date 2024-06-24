How much will it cost a family of four to attend the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

Thinking of heading to the 2024 Major League All-Star Game at Globe Life Field on July 16??

The all-star game will be the second hosted by the Texas Rangers franchise with the first coming in 1995 at The Ballpark in Arlington.

How much will it cost a family of four to attend the Midsummer Classic?

For tickets, fans can go to MLB.com which has prices that begin at $244 per ticket, or use a third-party reseller such as StubHub which has tickets starting at $251. A family of four would spend $976 for admission.

Four hot dogs and water would cost a family $49.92 or an extra $20 if they wanted to swap two of the water bottles for beers.

The cheapest parking available at the stadium will cost $20.

The total for a family of four would be $1,045.92, but could be much higher with the most expensive all-star game seats selling for $50,554.