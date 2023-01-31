How much will it cost for the Commanders to re-sign safety Kamren Curl?

The Washington Commanders have some bills to pay this offseason. First on the agenda is defensive tackle Daron Payne. Does Washington give Payne the contract he wants or apply the franchise tag?

Remember, Washington already has his fellow Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen under a long-term contract.

Outside of finding a quarterback to either start or compete with Sam Howell, Washington’s next most important transaction should be a long-term extension with third-year safety Kamren Curl.

Curl was a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 and has long outplayed his rookie deal. After completing his third season, he’s finally eligible for an extension.

It’s no secret the Commanders know how important Curl is to their defense. Head coach Ron Rivera tried to downplay Curl’s significance a bit, admitting the agent would use it against Washington in contract negotiations. It’s important to note Rivera wasn’t downplaying Curl’s talent or how much he wants him around long term.

Make no mistake; Curl is about to get paid. Not only does deserve Curl deserve an extension for his play on the field, but how about Washington’s defense in four of the five games he missed in 2022?

What kind of deal could Curl earn this offseason? His father, Greg, has an idea.

Curl was having some fun on Twitter, so Washington fans shouldn’t get too bent out of shape. He acknowledged that wasn’t his son’s demands, nor was he his agent. The elder Curl was simply responding to an article about Washington’s offseason, and the topic was his son.

But what should Curl earn in a new contract?

Coupled with Monday’s news regarding the salary cap increase in 2023, Curl’s new contract should make him among the top five paid safeties in the NFL next season. Currently, Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jamal Adams, Harrison Smith and Justin Simmons comprise the top five. James has an average-annual value of $19 million per year, while Simmons comes in at $15.2 million.

There’s no way Curl comes in less than $15 million per season. Regardless, Washington can’t wait this one out. It’s best for everyone if Washington calls Curl to the negotiating table in February and hammers out a new deal.

