How much will Colorado play Travis Hunter vs. Nebraska? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss how the Buffaloes will implement their two-way player against the Cornhuskers on Saturday. Hear the full conversation on College Football Enquirer - and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

DAN WETZEL: The college football world is not centered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend. No, heck no. It's Boulder, Colorado. That's where Coach Prime, the Buffaloes, America's Team, is going to take on Nebraska. Colorado is ranked 22nd. Travis Hunter was absolutely electrifying last week. Never really seen a performance like this, I think I also read in one of your columns, since maybe Gordie Lockbaum at Holy Cross in the '80s. And no offense to Gordie, but you ain't Travis Hunter.

How many snaps can he reasonably play? I mean, he played 129 snaps against TCU. How many snaps can he reasonably play going forward? Because that's a lot. There's a reason we've never seen it done. And it's not-- Travis Hunter is great, but he's not the only great one that's ever come down the pike. Pat, what do you think? What will we see out of Travis Hunter this weekend?

PAT FORDE: I mean, I don't know. I would presume they will try to dial that back to 100 or maybe a little less than 100 snaps, which is still an absolute ton. But who knows? I mean, it's all going to be, yes, what's his recovery been like this week? Is he beaten up? Is he sore? Is he just flat exhausted?

I don't think you can ask 129-- 129 on a 100-degree day, that's superhuman what he did. It's just preposterous. And there's a lot of sprinting going on when you're a wide receiver and a defensive back. And you were covering main guys. And I mean, you were running a lot of deep patterns. I would anticipate they try to get it under 100, but who the heck knows?

This will be a slower game. Nebraska will play a more slow style, I would think. They certainly did in their first game. A little bit of a different sort of back and forth sort of affair. He's going to play both ways. And then the question is, how much? And how much do they need him?

ROSS DELLENGER: And he actually played, I think, more than 129. I think that those were the plays that counted. The actual snap count was 146. So he played like 17 more plays that were probably not counted because of penalty. So he must be in top-flight shape because it was about 92, 94 degrees. And I'm sure it'll be a little cooler for him this week in Boulder, thankfully.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, I am fascinated to watch. We mentioned 7 million people tuned in. I think it'll be a huge crowd to watch this guy. Very exciting. Also, just a sophomore, which is pretty wild too.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: He ain't going anywhere.