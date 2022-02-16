How much Chiefs are spending on each position so far in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the past four seasons.

To keep that success going, they’ve had to invest in their core of players including some very large investments at quarterback, receiver, tight end and the defensive line. At the same time, they’ve also had to re-tool the roster to keep things going each and every year.

This offseason is just getting started with free agency and the 2022 NFL draft around the corner. A lot of things about the roster will change in the coming weeks, but the team’s positional spending won’t change too drastically. Some simple restructures will change the cap hit of players like Patrick Mahomes. Orlando Brown Jr. could get the franchise tag soon, which would raise things for the offensive line. There are also a few players who could be released or extended soon.

Here’s a quick look at how much the Chiefs are currently spending in salary cap space on each position on the 90-man offseason roster with contract information via Spotrac:

Quarterbacks

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Patrick Mahomes $35M 17.08% Shane Buechele $825K 0.39%

Total cap hit: $36.6M

Percent of cap: 17.48%

NFL rank: 8

Running backs:

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Clyde Edwards-Helaire $2.9M 1.41% Brenden Knox $705K 0.34%

Total cap hit: $3.6M

Percent of cap: 1.75%

NFL rank: 28

Wide receivers

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Total cap hit: $32.3M

Percent of cap: 15.45%

NFL rank: 4

Tight ends

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Travis Kelce $8.8M 4.23% Noah Gray $903K 0.43% Jordan Franks $825K 0.39% Matt Bushman $705K 0.34% Nakia Griffin-Stewart $705K 0.34% Josh Pederson $705K 0.34% Mark Vital $705K 0.34%

Total cap hit: $13.4M

Story continues

Percent of cap: 6.40%

NFL rank: 5

Offensive line

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total cap hit: $24.4M

Percent of cap: 11.69%

NFL rank: 24

Defensive line

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Total cap hit: $64.8M

Percent of cap: 30.7%

NFL rank: 1

Linebackers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Anthony Hitchens $12.6M 6.04% Willie Gay Jr. $1.4M 0.69% Nick Bolton $1.3M 0.63% Shilique Calhoun $895K 0.43% Zayne Anderson* $825K 0.39% Darius Harris $825K 0.39%

Total cap hit: 17.9M

Percent of cap: 8.58%

NFL rank: 22

*Spotrac lists Anderson as a linebacker for some reason, but he plays defensive back.

Secondary

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Juan Thornhill $3.1M 1.5% Rashad Fenton $2.5M 1.23% L’Jarius Sneed $1M 0.5% Dicaprio Bootle $705K 0.34% Brandin Dandridge $705K 0.34% Devon Key $705K 0.34%

Total cap hit: $8.8M

Percent of cap: 4.24%

NFL rank: 32

Special teams

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Harrison Butker $4.1M 2% James Winchester* – – Tommy Townsend $897K 0.43%

Total cap hit: $5M

Percent of cap: 2.43%

NFL rank: 15

*Winchester signed a contract extension, but Spotrac doesn’t yet have the details.

1

1