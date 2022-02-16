How much Chiefs are spending on each position so far in 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the past four seasons.
To keep that success going, they’ve had to invest in their core of players including some very large investments at quarterback, receiver, tight end and the defensive line. At the same time, they’ve also had to re-tool the roster to keep things going each and every year.
This offseason is just getting started with free agency and the 2022 NFL draft around the corner. A lot of things about the roster will change in the coming weeks, but the team’s positional spending won’t change too drastically. Some simple restructures will change the cap hit of players like Patrick Mahomes. Orlando Brown Jr. could get the franchise tag soon, which would raise things for the offensive line. There are also a few players who could be released or extended soon.
Here’s a quick look at how much the Chiefs are currently spending in salary cap space on each position on the 90-man offseason roster with contract information via Spotrac:
Quarterbacks
AP Photo/Tony Avelar
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Patrick Mahomes
$35M
17.08%
$825K
0.39%
Total cap hit: $36.6M
Percent of cap: 17.48%
NFL rank: 8
Running backs:
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
$2.9M
1.41%
Brenden Knox
$705K
0.34%
Total cap hit: $3.6M
Percent of cap: 1.75%
NFL rank: 28
Wide receivers
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
$20.6M
9.87%
$4.3M
2.1%
Justin Watson
$985K
0.46%
$895K
0.43%
$895K
0.43%
$895K
0.43%
Gary Jennings
$825K
0.39%
Omar Bayless
$705K
0.34%
Chris Finke
$705K
0.34%
Mathew Sexton
$705K
0.34%
$705K
0.34%
Total cap hit: $32.3M
Percent of cap: 15.45%
NFL rank: 4
Tight ends
AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
$8.8M
4.23%
$903K
0.43%
$825K
0.39%
Matt Bushman
$705K
0.34%
Nakia Griffin-Stewart
$705K
0.34%
Josh Pederson
$705K
0.34%
Mark Vital
$705K
0.34%
Total cap hit: $13.4M
Percent of cap: 6.40%
NFL rank: 5
Offensive line
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
$17.8M
8.5%
$1.2M
0.6%
Lucas Niang
$1M
0.51%
$1M
0.48%
$965K
0.46%
$857K
0.41%
$825K
0.35%
Darryl Williams
$705K
0.35%
Total cap hit: $24.4M
Percent of cap: 11.69%
NFL rank: 24
Defensive line
Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
$29.4M
14.04%
$26.3M
12.55%
$1.2M
0.58%
Mike Danna
$960K
0.45%
$949K
0.42%
$896K
0.43%
$895K
0.43%
Jonathan Woodard
$895K
0.43%
Malik Herring
$833K
0.4%
$705K
0.34%
Lorenzo Neal
$705K
0.34%
$705K
0.34%
Total cap hit: $64.8M
Percent of cap: 30.7%
NFL rank: 1
Linebackers
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
$12.6M
6.04%
Willie Gay Jr.
$1.4M
0.69%
$1.3M
0.63%
Shilique Calhoun
$895K
0.43%
Zayne Anderson*
$825K
0.39%
Darius Harris
$825K
0.39%
Total cap hit: 17.9M
Percent of cap: 8.58%
NFL rank: 22
*Spotrac lists Anderson as a linebacker for some reason, but he plays defensive back.
Secondary
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Juan Thornhill
$3.1M
1.5%
Rashad Fenton
$2.5M
1.23%
L’Jarius Sneed
$1M
0.5%
Dicaprio Bootle
$705K
0.34%
Brandin Dandridge
$705K
0.34%
Devon Key
$705K
0.34%
Total cap hit: $8.8M
Percent of cap: 4.24%
NFL rank: 32
Special teams
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Harrison Butker
$4.1M
2%
James Winchester*
–
–
Tommy Townsend
$897K
0.43%
Total cap hit: $5M
Percent of cap: 2.43%
NFL rank: 15
*Winchester signed a contract extension, but Spotrac doesn’t yet have the details.
