How much Chiefs are spending on each position so far in 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the past three seasons.

To keep that success going, they’ve had to invest in their core of players, but also make continued changes to keep the team competitive. They’ve done a good job keeping the band together after back-to-back Super Bowl runs, but how has their spending changed ahead of the 2021 NFL season? You just might be surprised by how little or how much the team is currently spending at certain positions and how it stacks up against the rest of the league.

Here’s a quick rundown of how much the Chiefs are currently spending on each position on the 90-man offseason roster with contract information via Spotrac:

Quarterbacks

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Patrick Mahomes $7.4M 3.94% Chad Henne $1.6M 0.86% Shane Buechele $665K 0.35% Anthony Gordon $660K 0.35%

Total cap hit: $10.3M

Percent of cap: 5.51%

NFL rank: 23

Running backs

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Clyde Edwards-Helaire $2.4M 1.31% Darrel Williams $1.6M 0.85% Darwin Thompson $891K 0.47% Jerick McKinnon $850K 0.45% Elijah McGuire $850K 0.45% Michael Burton (FB) $850K 0.45% Derrick Gore $660K 0.35%

Total cap hit: $7.3M

Percent of cap: 3.88%

NFL rank: 23

Wide receivers

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Tyreek Hill $15.8M 8.41% Byron Pringle $2.1M 1.13% Mecole Hardman $1.3M 0.72% Demarcus Robinson $987K 0.52% Antonio Callaway $920K 0.49% Chad Williams $920K 0.49% Gehrig Dieter $850K 0.45% Daurice Fountain $850K 0.45% Marcus Kemp $850K 0.45% Darrius Shepherd $780K 0.41% Cornell Powell $720K 0.38% Maurice Ffrench $660K 0.35% Chris Finke $660K 0.35% Jody Fortson $660K 0.35% Dalton Schoen $660K 0.35%

Total cap hit: $28.8M

Percent of cap: 15.32%

NFL rank: 7

Tight ends

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Travis Kelce $7.6M 4.06% Blake Bell $987K 0.52% Evan Baylis $850K 0.45% Nick Keizer $780K 0.41% Noah Gray $738K 0.39%

Total cap hit: $11M

Percent of cap: 5.84%

NFL rank: 11

Offensive lineman

Tackles

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Orlando Brown Jr. $3.3M 1.80% Mike Remmers $3.3M 1.75% Andrew Wylie $2.1M 1.13% Lucas Niang $871K 0.46% Yasir Durant $783K 0.42% Wyatt Miller $660K 0.35% Prince Tega Wanogho $660K 0.35%

Guards

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Laurent Duvernay-Tardif $4.75M 2.52% Joe Thuney $4.5M 2.39% Kyle Long $1.5M 0.80% Austin Blythe $990K 0.53% Nick Allegretti $887K 0.47% Trey Smtih $692K 0.37%

Centers

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Creed Humphrey $1M 0.54% Darryl Williams $660K 0.35%

Total cap hit: $26.7M

Percent of cap: 14.21%

NFL rank: 27

Defensive lineman

Defensive ends

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Frank Clark $25.8M 13.69% Taco Charlton $987K 0.52% Mike Danna $845K 0.45% Joshua Kaindoh $784K 0.42% Tim Ward $780K 0.41% Malik Herring $668K 0.35% Austin Edwards $660K 0.35%

Defensive tackles

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Chris Jones $8.5M 4.53% Jarran Reed $5.5M 2.92% Derrick Nnadi $2.4M 1.29% Khalen Saunders $1.1M 0.59% Tershawn Wharton $781K 0.41% Tyler Clark $660K 0.35%

Total cap hit: $49.5M

Percent of cap: 26.29%

NFL rank: 2

Linebackers

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Anthony Hitchens $10.6M 5.64% Ben Niemann $1.5M 0.83% Willie Gay Jr. $1.1M 0.64% Dorian O'Daniel $1.1M 0.60% Nick Bolton $1M 0.56% Demone Harris $920K 0.49% Darius Harris $780K 0.41% Zayne Anderson $663K 0.35% Riley Cole $663K 0.35% Omari Cobb $660K 0.35% Emmanuel Smith $660K 0.35%

Total cap hit: 19.9M

Percent of cap: 10.58%

NFL rank: 18

Secondary

Cornerbacks

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Charvarius Ward $3.3M 1.80% Mike Hughes $1.8M 0.97% L'Jarius Sneed $938K 0.50% Rashad Fenton $898K 0.48% DeAndre Baker $850K 0.45% BoPete Keyes $800K 0.42% Chris Lammons $780K 0.41% Dicaprio Bootle $666K 0.35% Marlon Character $662K 0.35%

Safeties

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Tyrann Mathieu $19.7M 10.47% Juan Thornhill $1.2M 0.67% Daniel Sorensen $1.2M 0.64% Armani Watts $1M 0.58% Will Parks $850K 0.45% Devon Key $665K 0.35% Rodney Clemons $660K 0.35% Manny Patterson $660K 0.35%

Total cap hit: $36.9M

Percent of cap: 19.60%

NFL rank: 9

Special teams

Player Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Harrison Butker $3.9M 2.09% James Winchester $1.1M 0.58% Tommy Townsend $782K 0.42%

Total cap hit: $5.8M

Percent of cap: 3.09%

NFL rank: 14

