How much Chiefs are spending on each position so far in 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the past three seasons.
To keep that success going, they’ve had to invest in their core of players, but also make continued changes to keep the team competitive. They’ve done a good job keeping the band together after back-to-back Super Bowl runs, but how has their spending changed ahead of the 2021 NFL season? You just might be surprised by how little or how much the team is currently spending at certain positions and how it stacks up against the rest of the league.
Here’s a quick rundown of how much the Chiefs are currently spending on each position on the 90-man offseason roster with contract information via Spotrac:
Quarterbacks
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Patrick Mahomes
$7.4M
3.94%
Chad Henne
$1.6M
0.86%
Shane Buechele
$665K
0.35%
Anthony Gordon
$660K
0.35%
Total cap hit: $10.3M
Percent of cap: 5.51%
NFL rank: 23
Running backs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
$2.4M
1.31%
Darrel Williams
$1.6M
0.85%
Darwin Thompson
$891K
0.47%
Jerick McKinnon
$850K
0.45%
Elijah McGuire
$850K
0.45%
Michael Burton (FB)
$850K
0.45%
Derrick Gore
$660K
0.35%
Total cap hit: $7.3M
Percent of cap: 3.88%
NFL rank: 23
Wide receivers
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Tyreek Hill
$15.8M
8.41%
Byron Pringle
$2.1M
1.13%
Mecole Hardman
$1.3M
0.72%
Demarcus Robinson
$987K
0.52%
Antonio Callaway
$920K
0.49%
Chad Williams
$920K
0.49%
Gehrig Dieter
$850K
0.45%
Daurice Fountain
$850K
0.45%
Marcus Kemp
$850K
0.45%
Darrius Shepherd
$780K
0.41%
Cornell Powell
$720K
0.38%
Maurice Ffrench
$660K
0.35%
Chris Finke
$660K
0.35%
Jody Fortson
$660K
0.35%
Dalton Schoen
$660K
0.35%
Total cap hit: $28.8M
Percent of cap: 15.32%
NFL rank: 7
Tight ends
AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Travis Kelce
$7.6M
4.06%
Blake Bell
$987K
0.52%
Evan Baylis
$850K
0.45%
Nick Keizer
$780K
0.41%
Noah Gray
$738K
0.39%
Total cap hit: $11M
Percent of cap: 5.84%
NFL rank: 11
Offensive lineman
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tackles
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Orlando Brown Jr.
$3.3M
1.80%
Mike Remmers
$3.3M
1.75%
Andrew Wylie
$2.1M
1.13%
Lucas Niang
$871K
0.46%
Yasir Durant
$783K
0.42%
Wyatt Miller
$660K
0.35%
Prince Tega Wanogho
$660K
0.35%
Guards
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
$4.75M
2.52%
Joe Thuney
$4.5M
2.39%
Kyle Long
$1.5M
0.80%
Austin Blythe
$990K
0.53%
Nick Allegretti
$887K
0.47%
Trey Smtih
$692K
0.37%
Centers
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Creed Humphrey
$1M
0.54%
Darryl Williams
$660K
0.35%
Total cap hit: $26.7M
Percent of cap: 14.21%
NFL rank: 27
Defensive lineman
Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Defensive ends
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Frank Clark
$25.8M
13.69%
Taco Charlton
$987K
0.52%
Mike Danna
$845K
0.45%
Joshua Kaindoh
$784K
0.42%
Tim Ward
$780K
0.41%
Malik Herring
$668K
0.35%
Austin Edwards
$660K
0.35%
Defensive tackles
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Chris Jones
$8.5M
4.53%
Jarran Reed
$5.5M
2.92%
Derrick Nnadi
$2.4M
1.29%
Khalen Saunders
$1.1M
0.59%
Tershawn Wharton
$781K
0.41%
Tyler Clark
$660K
0.35%
Total cap hit: $49.5M
Percent of cap: 26.29%
NFL rank: 2
Linebackers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Anthony Hitchens
$10.6M
5.64%
Ben Niemann
$1.5M
0.83%
Willie Gay Jr.
$1.1M
0.64%
Dorian O'Daniel
$1.1M
0.60%
Nick Bolton
$1M
0.56%
Demone Harris
$920K
0.49%
Darius Harris
$780K
0.41%
Zayne Anderson
$663K
0.35%
Riley Cole
$663K
0.35%
Omari Cobb
$660K
0.35%
Emmanuel Smith
$660K
0.35%
Total cap hit: 19.9M
Percent of cap: 10.58%
NFL rank: 18
Secondary
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Cornerbacks
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Charvarius Ward
$3.3M
1.80%
Mike Hughes
$1.8M
0.97%
L'Jarius Sneed
$938K
0.50%
Rashad Fenton
$898K
0.48%
DeAndre Baker
$850K
0.45%
BoPete Keyes
$800K
0.42%
Chris Lammons
$780K
0.41%
Dicaprio Bootle
$666K
0.35%
Marlon Character
$662K
0.35%
Safeties
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Tyrann Mathieu
$19.7M
10.47%
Juan Thornhill
$1.2M
0.67%
Daniel Sorensen
$1.2M
0.64%
Armani Watts
$1M
0.58%
Will Parks
$850K
0.45%
Devon Key
$665K
0.35%
Rodney Clemons
$660K
0.35%
Manny Patterson
$660K
0.35%
Total cap hit: $36.9M
Percent of cap: 19.60%
NFL rank: 9
Special teams
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Cap Hit
% of Salary Cap
Harrison Butker
$3.9M
2.09%
James Winchester
$1.1M
0.58%
Tommy Townsend
$782K
0.42%
Total cap hit: $5.8M
Percent of cap: 3.09%
NFL rank: 14
