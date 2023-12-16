Much-changed Sale make Leinster work hard for bonus-point victory

Robbie Henshaw scores for the hosts as they just about beat the visiting Sale Sharks - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

Leinster 37 Sale Sharks 27

This was a contest that left you yearning for more. Yearning for at least the days when the Champions Cup at this time of year involved back-to-back games in a pool format that everyone could recognise.

Sale Sharks had travelled to Dublin with far from their best starting XV and yet delivered a performance that would have surprised Leinster in its ferocity. The only shame is that we will not be treated to a return of this head-to-head at the AJ Bell Stadium.

That it was the north-west side that finished with the final two tries – first when Tommy Taylor powered over from a line-out moments after Hugo Keenan had been sent to the sin-bin for taking out Arron Reed after he had kicked ahead and then when Reed made ground outside the edge before his inside pass put Tom Curtis under the posts – said everything about this pulsating contest.

Leinster march on, backing up their landmark victory over La Rochelle last weekend, and the bonus-point win for Leo Cullen’s side puts them in pole position to secure a home tie in the last 16.

But Sale, who may have bristled at the suggestions they had sent a second team to Dublin, can leave the Irish capital with their heads held high.

The Premiership side did everything in their powers to lay down a significant marker from the kick-off, with Rob du Preez landing an early penalty after Robbie Henshaw was sent to the sin-bin for tackling Sale full-back Telusa Veainu as he awaited a pass by Sam Bedlow. Sale were unfortunate not to have been awarded a penalty try.

Leinster far from had it their own way against Sale - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

Despite temporarily being a man down, Leinster were not deterred from attacking from their set-piece, first opting to kick a penalty to the corner instead of at the posts, and then opting to tap the subsequent penalty. It looked to have yielded reward when a try was initially awarded for Josh van der Flier but the review by the television match official spotted that Ryan Baird had knocked the ball on from the set-up.

A penalty by Ciaran Frawley at least levelled the contest but it did nothing to assuage the sense that Leinster were not on their game.

Du Preez, the debutant for the missing George Ford, landed another penalty to turn up the pressure before Alex Sanderson’s side landed a blow of significance when, from a line-out inside their own half, a chip kick by Raffi Quirke was gathered by du Preez and the South African found Connor Doherty in space to cross for the opening try. Du Preez’s conversion in front of the posts opened up a 10-point lead to stun the capacity crowd at the RDS.

Leinster were looking for scraps to get a foothold into the game and a scrum penalty allowed Frawley to cut the deficit, an indication of the pressure the Irish province were facing.

Back came Sale, exploiting an error by Frawley, who could not hold a high ball by Quirke, and their pressure deserved more. But Leinster dug deep, and when James Harper was shown a yellow card for collapsing a scrum, Cullen’s side did what was needed when from a line-out maul: van der Flier crossed without any doubt this time to cut Sale’s advantage to two points at the interval.

It was a hard-fought match in Dublin as Thomas Clarkson of Leinster tussles with Sale's Ross Harrison - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

Harsh words from Cullen appeared to land. The introduction of Joe McCarthy, a forward with the ballast and power to suggest he will emerge to become the heart of the Ireland pack for the next decade, making a swift impact, it took Leinster just a couple of minutes from the restart to take the lead.

A floated pass by Jamison Gibson-Park to van der Flier, missing three attackers, proved decisive, with the Ireland flanker able to find his scrum-half, who raced over in the corner.

Yet Sale remained resilient. When Gibson-Pack was caught offside, Sale kicked to the corner but Leinster were able to win the line-out as it remained a three-point game.

Leinster took confidence from their lead however, and the game pivoted decisively in the last quarter. Robbie Henshaw and Dan Sheehan were both held up short of the line and despite spirited defence by Sale, Henshaw eventually crossed for the try that took the game beyond Sale after another strong burst by Sheehan.

The game was gone but still Sale found a way back in, their last try coming from deep within their own 22, and the response will have left Sanderson with enough to suggest a big second half to their season awaits.