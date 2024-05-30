How much each CFP win is worth to SEC teams

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — It's no secret there's big money involved in the College Football Playoff. Especially with it expanding.

But the exact number of revenue distribution for participating teams in the SEC became known Thursday. The SEC announced the bowl game revenue distribution under the new CFP model that begins in 2024.

In each round, participating teams will receive the following amounts:

First round: $3 million

Quarterfinals: $3.5 million

Semifinals: $3.75 million

National championship: $4 million

Each of those numbers are the distribution for participating in that round. That means if a team wins in the first round, that's essentially worth $3.5 million automatically received for then reaching the quarterfinals, on top of the $3 million for making the first round.

"We have to make an adjustment around the College Football Playoff competition," commissioner Greg Sankey said.

The SEC will also provide a travel allowance for each game, determined by the SEC executive committee.

The playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024, which will translate to first round CFP games on college campuses for the first time.

