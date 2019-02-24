How much do Celtics miss Aron Baynes? Quite a bit, these stats show originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics suffered their worst loss of the season Saturday night with a 126-116 defeat in Chicago to the Bulls. Chicago is one of the NBA's worst teams with a 16-44 record, and it also was playing in the second game of a back-to-back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It didn't matter, however, as the Celtics were outscored 36-18 in the second quarter and allowed Bulls guard Zach LaVine and forward Lauri Markkanen to score a combined 77 (!) points overall.

Boston's defense struggled throughout the night, making it painstakingly obvious this team misses veteran center Aron Baynes, who's currently out of the lineup with a left foot contusion. He provides valuable defense (especially at the rim), leadership and a threat to shoot from the outside. He also is physically strong enough to defend the league's top centers, such as Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, 1-on-1 without constant double teams.

The difference in the Celtics' stats with and without Baynes are striking. Sean Grande of 98.5 The Sports Hub illustrated that point with a few interesting stats in the tweet below.

2018-19 CELTICS WHEN…



Aron Baynes plays 15 Minutes: 15-2

Aron Baynes plays 0-14 Minutes: 22-21



Defensive rating with Baynes: 97.9

Defensive Rating without Baynes: 106.2 https://t.co/habEHKmem9











— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 24, 2019

In addition to Baynes' current foot problem, he also suffered a broken bone in his left hand in December.

Story continues

There is no set date for his return to game action, and the Celtics need him back as soon as possible. They are 4-4 since Baynes went out with his foot contusion, and Boston has several tough matchups coming up on its schedule over the next two weeks, including games against the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.