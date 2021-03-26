How much cap space will Titans need to sign 2021 NFL draft class?

As the Tennessee Titans continue to navigate the waters of free agency they must also set aside a certain amount of money in order to sign their 2021 NFL draft class, which could be nine players deep.

The Titans have a total of nine picks in this year’s draft, including at least one in each round and two in the third and sixth rounds. That’s a ton of draft capital the Titans could also use to improve their spot in any given round.

According to Spotrac, the Titans will need about $8.8 million in cap space if they use every pick at their disposal.

Spotrac also has the Titans listed with $10.6 million in overall cap space and $14.6 million in top 51 cap space, but those numbers don’t include the deals for Josh Reynolds, Anthony Firkser, Janoris Jenkins, Kevin Johnson and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi.

In case you missed the official league release of the 2021 NFL draft order, here’s Tennessee’s full list of picks:

Round 1: Pick No. 22

Round 2: Pick No. 53

Round 3: Pick No. 85

Round 3: Pick No. 100 (compensatory)

Round 4: Pick No. 126

Round 5: Pick No. 166

Round 6: Pick No. 205

Round 6: Pick No. 215 (via Chiefs)

Round 7: Pick No. 232 (via Dolphins)

Tennessee can thank Jack Conklin and the Cleveland Browns for that compensatory pick, the only one the Titans received this year.

The extra sixth-rounder was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, and the seventh-round selection was part of the Isaiah Wilson trade with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Related

Titans' Bud Dupree named one of most overrated signings Adoree' Jackson bids farewell to Titans in social media post What Josh Reynolds said in first presser since joining Titans

List