How much cap space do the Seahawks have after 1 week of free agency?

The Seahawks threw out their usual script in free agency this year. Instead of waiting several days to sign their usual bargain-bin targets they spent big on Day 1 and have added five new players since the market opened.

First, they splurged to sign former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, who signed a three-year, $51 million deal. Next, they doubled down on the interior defennsive line, bringing back former Seattle tackle Jarran Reed on a two-year, $10.8 million contract. The team also re-signed backup quarterback Drew Lock and brought in former Lions center Evan Brown, former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush as well as former Giants DB Julian Love.

So, how much salary cap space do they have left?

According to Over the Cap, Seattle currently has $11.9 million in cap room. That ranks No. 15 in the league.

What comes next? Based on what general manager John Schneider said on ESPN radio last week, our best guess is they will continue to add help to the defensive front seven.

Specifically, Schneider says they are in contact with several other free agent defensive linemen. A bunch of interesting names remain on the market, including former Seahawks defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Frank Clark as well as Yannick Ngakoue. Inside, there are a lot of intriguing over-30 options, including Calais Campbell and Akiem Hicks.

Linebacker is another market to watch. Even after the unpopular Bush signing they are still in the market for another veteran. Specifically, the latest reporting says they’re still keen on re-signing Bobby Wagner.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire