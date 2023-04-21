How much cap space do the Rams have after trading Allen Robinson?

The Los Angeles Rams came into this week with about $10.6 million in cap space. They’re ending the week with less than that despite not adding a single player – and actually losing a starting wide receiver.

Their decision to trade Allen Robinson to the Steelers has hurt the Rams’ salary cap situation this year, reducing their space by $3.4 million in 2023. According to Over The Cap, the Rams now have just $7.23 million in cap space, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

When it comes to effective cap space – which is the cap space they’ll have with 51 players on the roster after signing their draft class – the Rams are projected to be over by $16,417. With only 44 players on the roster, they aren’t even halfway to the limit of 90 players, so they’re bound to add a bunch of players in the coming weeks and months.

Robinson has the biggest dead cap charge on the Rams at $21.45 million, but the Rams accomplished their goal of clearing his contract off the books in 2024. They’re now projected to be under the cap by $73.8 million next year, which is when they can make bigger moves.

