How much cap space would Rams save by trading DeSean Jackson?

With time ticking down before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 2, the Los Angeles Rams and DeSean Jackson have agreed to allow him to find a trade partner. The news of Jackson’s trade request comes just a few days after the Rams decided to send Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos.

Given the timing of Jackson’s desire to be traded, everyone wants to know what this means in terms of the cap space Los Angeles will have available. After restructuring Rob Havenstein’s contract last week, and then trading Young, the Rams are sitting at around $5.2 million in cap space.

When it comes to Jackson, he signed a heavily incentivized deal before the season began, with no signing bonus attached to it. That means there shouldn’t be any dead cap involved, aside from what the Rams already paid him, which amounts to about $1.2 million.

As PFF’s Brad Spielberger points out, the Rams will probably be coming away with nearly $1.5 million in cap savings once Jackson is traded.

Kinda strange even with a crowded wide receiver room. Went back home to LA, is on a clear contender Rams didn't give any signing bonus so no dead cap left behind, all savings. Has about $1.5M in salary remaining for 2021 Chargers make the most sense by far imho https://t.co/suEcw5A2FB — Brad Spielberger, ESQ. (@PFF_Brad) October 29, 2021

Altogether, the Rams could have almost $7 million in cap space to work with if they elect to make a move at the trade deadline. On the other hand, Los Angeles could be creating cap space to make room for signing some of the guys that are already on the roster.

It’ll be mighty interesting to see what the Rams choose to do within the next few days with a little more money than they had a couple of weeks ago.

