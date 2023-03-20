How much cap space do the Falcons have left after recent signings?

The Atlanta Falcons were forced to sit on the sidelines in recent years when free agency began due to the team’s lack of salary cap space. That changed in 2023 when the team opened the league year with the second-most cap space in the NFL.

As you would expect, the Falcons went on a long-overdue spending spree to kick off free agency, committing over $200 million to player contracts over this past week alone. So how much money is left after Atlanta’s initial wave of signings?

According to Over The Cap‘s latest projections, the Falcons currently have just over $24 million in cap space available. We should also take into account the amount needed to sign draft picks, which would drop the team’s funds down to an estimated $19 million.

Despite Atlanta’s busy start to free agency, the team still holds on to the fourth-most overall cap space, and third-most effective cap — which takes into account draft signings.

The Falcons’ cap space is broken down with $106.1 million spent on offense, $89.8 million spent on defense and $8.1 million spent on special teams. Additionally, the Falcons have $16.5 million taken up by dead money.

Related

Ex-Falcons CB Mike Ford signs one-year deal with Browns Projecting the Falcons' starting lineups after latest signings Falcons signing WR Mack Hollins to one-year deal Falcons 7-round mock draft: Atlanta trades down, loads up Falcons bringing back CB Cornell Armstrong on one-year deal

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire