How much cap space do the Bears have for the 2023 offseason?

How much cap space do the Bears have? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears finished their season on Sunday, losing to the Minnesota Vikings and ending their season with a record of 3-14.

After the game, running back David Montgomery categorized the season as "unfortunate" without further elaboration. Yet, despite the losing season, the Bears have a fortunate amount of capital this offseason to use for rebuilding their roster.

How much cap space do the Bears have?

According to Over the Cap, the Bears will have the most cap space in the NFL with a projected mark of $118 million. The next closest team is the Atlanta Falcons, with $69 million in space.

That's nearly a $50 million gap.

Not to mention, the Bears will be carrying baggage in the form of $21 million in dead cap in 2023. That's the projected fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

RELATED: Schrock: No. 1 pick sets Bears up for transformational offseason

Not only will the Bears have financial freedom this offseason, but they will also have eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft to help bolster their roster.

After the dust settled from Sunday's games, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the draft by way of their loss and the Houston Texans' win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan Poles & Co. have all the tools necessary at their disposal to create a future championship team. How will they go about gearing up the roster?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!