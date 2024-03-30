How much do the Boston Celtics’ two losses to the Atlanta Hawks really matter?

The Boston Celtics lost not one, but two games to the Hospital Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena this week. It appears that the Celtics are evidently mystified by a team without seven of their best players, whether dinged up or mostly healthy.

But given the Celtics’ current stranglehold on the Eastern Conference standings and high odds of getting the top overall seed regardless of how they close out their season, how much did these games even matter? Is that a loser’s mentality? Or is experimentation that important for Boston’s title hopes this summer?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, tried their best to answer these questions on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire