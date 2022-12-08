How much are Bills' Super Bowl chances affected by Von Miller's torn ACL? 'NFL Total Access'
How much are Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl chances affected by linebacker Von Miller's torn ACL?
How much are Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl chances affected by linebacker Von Miller's torn ACL?
When Von Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving, his initial diagnosis was that his ACL was intact and he would be able to return at some point in the 2022 season. Miller even said that he was targeting the Week 14 matchup against the Jets to get back on the field. But then the [more]
The #Bills are the more banged up teams:
The Buffalo Bills’ hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed after exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher’s right knee was worse than the team and player previously anticipated. Miller’s season is over, the Bills announced Wednesday, a day after he had surgery in Texas to repair what general manager Brandon Beane described as being “a mostly to fully torn” anterior cruciate ligament. “It was a full ACL repair,” Beane said.
Bill Belichick still believes the Patriots offense can work in its current state.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's fifth-year option: "I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”
Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his foot as originally anticipated, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan clarified what this means for his potential return.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reported that’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in the College Football Playoff.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.