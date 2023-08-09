How much better will the Broncos offense be?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Broncos' 2023 schedule and how much the team's offense will improve with Sean Payton has head coach.
Ex-Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett didn't play any starters during the 2022 preseason.
Williams was cleared for practice at the start of training camp and avoided the PUP list.
Hackett didn't think it was appropriate when Payton called Hackett's time with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
Tim Patrick missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in training camp, too.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
When trying to better explain gambling rules to his players, Sean Payton compared the NFL’s gambling rules to its gun rules.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
