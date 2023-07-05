How much the Bears are spending on each position in 2023

Alyssa Barbieri
5 min read

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has continued retooling the roster in his second offseason, which included addressing some key holes with impact veterans in free agency and the NFL draft.

Currently, the Bears have $32.03 million in available cap space, which is the most in the NFL. Which means they might not be done making moves just yet, especially at edge rusher.

The Bears have allocated the most money to the offense with $97.93 million compared to $86.48 million on defense. When you break it down, Chicago is spending among the most cap space at offensive line, wide receiver and linebacker

Let’s take a look at how the salary cap breaks down for the Bears in 2023 by position, according to Spotrac.

Quarterback

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Justin Fields

$5.14M

2.21%

PJ Walker

$1.66M

0.71%

Nathan Peterman

$1.09M

0.47%

Tyson Bagent

$758,333

0.33%

Total cap hit: $8.65 million

Running back

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

D’Onta Foreman

$2M

0.86%

Travis Homer

$1.77M

0.76%

Khalil Herbert

$972,677

0.42%

Roschon Johnson

$942,172

0.41%

Trestan Ebner

$911,484

0.39%

Total cap hit: $6.59 million

Fullback

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Khari Blasingame

$2M

0.86%

Robert Burns

$750,333

0.32%

Total cap hit: $2.75 million

Wide receiver

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

DJ Moore

$20.16M

8.68%

Darnell Mooney

$3.06M

1.32%

Chase Claypool

$2.99M

1.29%

Velus Jones Jr.

$1.22M

0.53%

Equanimeous St. Brown

$1.16M

0.50%

Dante Pettis

$1.09M

0.47%

Daurice Fountain

$1.01M

0.44%

Nsimba Webster

$1.01M

0.44%

Tyler Scott

$915,863

0.39%

Joe Reed

$870,000

0.37%

Thyrick Pitts

$753,166

0.32%

Aron Cruickshank

$752,666

0.32%

Total cap hit: $35.01 million

Tight end

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Cole Kmet

$3.76M

1.62%

Robert Tonyan

$2.65M

1.14%

Stephen Carlson

$940,000

0.40%

Jake Tonges

$870,000

0.37%

Chase Allen

$750,000

0.32%

Total cap hit: $8.97 million

Offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Cody Whitehair

$14.1M

6.07%

Nate Davis

$6.92M

2.98%

Lucas Patrick

$5.38M

2.32%

Darnell Wright

$3.81M

1.64%

Teven Jenkins

$2.28M

0.98%

Alex Leatherwood

$1.96M

0.85%

Larry Borom

$1.02M

0.44%

Braxton Jones

$944,888

0.41%

Ja’Tyre Carter

$897,328

0.39%

Dieter Eiselen

$870,000

$870,000

Bobby Haskins

$753,333

0.32%

Lorenz Metz

$753,333

0.32%

Gabriel Houy

$752,000

0.32%

Kellen Diesch

$750,000

0.32%

Josh Lugg

$750,000

0.32%

Roy Mbaeteka

$750,000

0.32%

Total cap hit: $43.51 million

Edge rusher

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

DeMarcus Walker

$6.41M

2.76%

Trevis Gipson

$2.82M

1.22%

Rasheem Green

$2.44M

1.05%

Jalyn Holmes

$1.08M

0.47%

Terrell Lewis

$1.01M

0.44%

Dominique Robinson

$938,289

0.40%

Jalen Harris

$753,333

0.32%

D’Anthony Jones

$750,000

0.32%

Total cap hit: $16.21 million

Defensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Justin Jones

$7.4M

3.18%

Andrew Billings

$2.69M

1.16%

Gervon Dexter Sr.

$1.22M

0.53%

Zacch Pickens

$1.04M

0.45%

Andrew Brown

$1.01M

0.44%

Travis Bell

$779,285

0.34%

Donovan Jeter

$750,000

0.32%

Total cap hit: $14.88 million

Linebacker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Tremaine Edmunds

$14.68M

6.32%

T.J. Edwards

$5M

2.15%

Dylan Cole

$1.09M

0.47%

Jack Sanborn

$1.01M

0.38%

DeMarquis Gates

$870,000

0.37%

Sterling Weatherford

$870,000

0.37%

Noah Sewell

$831,237

0.36%

Micah Baskerville

$753,333

0.32%

Kuony Deng

$750,000

0.32%

Total cap hit: $25.72 million

Cornerback

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Jaylon Johnson

$3.55M

1.53%

Kindle Vildor

$2.82M

1.21%

Kyler Gordon

$1.97M

0.85%

Michael Ojemudia

$1.21M

0.52%

Tyrique Stevenson

$1.17M

0.50%

Greg Stroman

$940,000

0.40%

Jaylon Jones

$870,833

0.38%

Josh Blackwell

$870,000

0.37%

Terell Smith

$818,971

0.35%

Total cap hit: $14.23 million

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Eddie Jackson

$17.09M

7.35%

Jaquan Brisker

$1.67M

0.72%

Adrian Colbert

$940,000

0.40%

Elijah Hicks

$889,252

0.38%

A.J. Thomas

$870,000

0.37%

Kendall Williamson

$769,444

0.33%

Macon Clark

$753,333

0.32%

Bralen Trahan

$750,000

0.32%

Total cap hit: $23.73 million

Special teams

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Cairo Santos

$4.5M

1.94%

Patrick Scales

$1.09M

0.47%

Trenton Gill

$889,252

0.38%

Andre Szmyt

$750,666

0.32%

Ryan Anderson

$750,000

0.32%

Total cap hit: $ million

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

