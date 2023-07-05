How much the Bears are spending on each position in 2023
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has continued retooling the roster in his second offseason, which included addressing some key holes with impact veterans in free agency and the NFL draft.
Currently, the Bears have $32.03 million in available cap space, which is the most in the NFL. Which means they might not be done making moves just yet, especially at edge rusher.
The Bears have allocated the most money to the offense with $97.93 million compared to $86.48 million on defense. When you break it down, Chicago is spending among the most cap space at offensive line, wide receiver and linebacker
Let’s take a look at how the salary cap breaks down for the Bears in 2023 by position, according to Spotrac.
Quarterback
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
$5.14M
2.21%
$1.66M
0.71%
$1.09M
0.47%
$758,333
0.33%
Total cap hit: $8.65 million
Running back
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
D’Onta Foreman
$2M
0.86%
$1.77M
0.76%
$972,677
0.42%
$942,172
0.41%
$911,484
0.39%
Total cap hit: $6.59 million
Fullback
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
$2M
0.86%
$750,333
0.32%
Total cap hit: $2.75 million
Wide receiver
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
$20.16M
8.68%
$3.06M
1.32%
$2.99M
1.29%
$1.22M
0.53%
$1.16M
0.50%
$1.09M
0.47%
$1.01M
0.44%
$1.01M
0.44%
$915,863
0.39%
$870,000
0.37%
Thyrick Pitts
$753,166
0.32%
Aron Cruickshank
$752,666
0.32%
Total cap hit: $35.01 million
Tight end
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
$3.76M
1.62%
$2.65M
1.14%
$940,000
0.40%
$870,000
0.37%
$750,000
0.32%
Total cap hit: $8.97 million
Offensive line
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
$14.1M
6.07%
$6.92M
2.98%
$5.38M
2.32%
$3.81M
1.64%
$2.28M
0.98%
$1.96M
0.85%
$1.02M
0.44%
$944,888
0.41%
Ja’Tyre Carter
$897,328
0.39%
$870,000
$870,000
Bobby Haskins
$753,333
0.32%
Lorenz Metz
$753,333
0.32%
Gabriel Houy
$752,000
0.32%
$750,000
0.32%
Josh Lugg
$750,000
0.32%
Roy Mbaeteka
$750,000
0.32%
Total cap hit: $43.51 million
Edge rusher
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
$6.41M
2.76%
$2.82M
1.22%
$2.44M
1.05%
$1.08M
0.47%
$1.01M
0.44%
$938,289
0.40%
$753,333
0.32%
D’Anthony Jones
$750,000
0.32%
Total cap hit: $16.21 million
Defensive line
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
Justin Jones
$7.4M
3.18%
$2.69M
1.16%
Gervon Dexter Sr.
$1.22M
0.53%
$1.04M
0.45%
$1.01M
0.44%
$779,285
0.34%
$750,000
0.32%
Total cap hit: $14.88 million
Linebacker
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
$14.68M
6.32%
$5M
2.15%
Dylan Cole
$1.09M
0.47%
$1.01M
0.38%
$870,000
0.37%
$870,000
0.37%
$831,237
0.36%
Micah Baskerville
$753,333
0.32%
Kuony Deng
$750,000
0.32%
Total cap hit: $25.72 million
Cornerback
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
$3.55M
1.53%
Kindle Vildor
$2.82M
1.21%
$1.97M
0.85%
$1.21M
0.52%
$1.17M
0.50%
$940,000
0.40%
Jaylon Jones
$870,833
0.38%
$870,000
0.37%
$818,971
0.35%
Total cap hit: $14.23 million
Safety
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
Eddie Jackson
$17.09M
7.35%
$1.67M
0.72%
$940,000
0.40%
$889,252
0.38%
A.J. Thomas
$870,000
0.37%
$769,444
0.33%
Macon Clark
$753,333
0.32%
Bralen Trahan
$750,000
0.32%
Total cap hit: $23.73 million
Special teams
PLAYER
CAP DOLLARS
% OF CAP
$4.5M
1.94%
Patrick Scales
$1.09M
0.47%
$889,252
0.38%
$750,666
0.32%
$750,000
0.32%
Total cap hit: $ million
