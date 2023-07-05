How much the Bears are spending on each position in 2023

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has continued retooling the roster in his second offseason, which included addressing some key holes with impact veterans in free agency and the NFL draft.

Currently, the Bears have $32.03 million in available cap space, which is the most in the NFL. Which means they might not be done making moves just yet, especially at edge rusher.

The Bears have allocated the most money to the offense with $97.93 million compared to $86.48 million on defense. When you break it down, Chicago is spending among the most cap space at offensive line, wide receiver and linebacker

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s take a look at how the salary cap breaks down for the Bears in 2023 by position, according to Spotrac.

Quarterback

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Total cap hit: $8.65 million

Running back

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Total cap hit: $6.59 million

Fullback

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

PLAYER CAP DOLLARS % OF CAP Khari Blasingame $2M 0.86% Robert Burns $750,333 0.32%

Total cap hit: $2.75 million

Advertisement

Wide receiver

Total cap hit: $35.01 million

Tight end

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total cap hit: $8.97 million

Advertisement

Offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Total cap hit: $43.51 million

Edge rusher

Total cap hit: $16.21 million

Advertisement

Defensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Total cap hit: $14.88 million

Linebacker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Total cap hit: $25.72 million

Advertisement

Cornerback

Total cap hit: $14.23 million

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Total cap hit: $23.73 million

Advertisement

Special teams

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Total cap hit: $ million

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire