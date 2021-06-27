Here’s how much the Bears are spending on each position in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears have made some intriguing moves this offseason through free agency and the NFL draft. While their roster looks mostly set, there’s still some room to make a late addition in free agency. They still have roughly $5.5 million available in salary cap space for 2021.

The Bears have allocated the most money to linebackers, wide receivers in tight ends in the entire NFL. Chicago is paying linebackers $46.57 million (2nd most in NFL). On the flip side, the Bears are spending the third least amount of money on the secondary, for which they’re allocating $20.95 million in 2021.

Let’s take a look at how the salary cap breaks down for the Bears in 2021 by position, according to Spotrac.

Quarterbacks

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Nick Foles

$6.66M

3.51%

Andy Dalton

$5M

2.63%

Justin Fields

$3.43M

1.80%

Total cap hit: $15,097,931 % of cap: the 7.94% NFL rank: 13

Running backs

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Tarik Cohen

$3.25M

1.71%

Damien Williams

$1.12M

0.59%

David Montgomery

$1.11M

0.58%

Ryan Nall

$850K

0.45%

Artavis Pierce

$780K

0.41%

Khalil Herbert

$692K

0.36%

C.J. Marable

$661K

0.35%

Total cap hit: $8,470,254 % of cap: 4.45% NFL rank: 17

Wide receivers

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Allen Robinson

$17.98M

9.46%

Anthony Miller

$1.70M

0.90%

Riley Ridley

$1.02M

0.54%

Marquise Goodwin

$987K

0.52%

Damiere Byrd

$987K

0.52%

Javon Wims

$943K

0.50%

Darnell Mooney

$850K

0.45%

Rodney Adams

$780K

0.41%

Chris Lacy

$780K

0.41%

Dazz Newsome

$692K

0.36%

Khalil McClain

$661K

0.35%

Thomas Ives

$660K

0.35%

Jester Weah

$660K

0.35%

Total cap hit: $28,707,267 % of cap: 15.51% NFL rank: 6

Tight ends

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Jimmy Graham

$10M

5.26%

Cole Kmet

$1.72M

0.91%

J.P. Holtz

$850K

0.45%

Jesper Horsted

$780K

0.41%

Scooter Harrington

$660K

0.35%

Jake Butt

-

-

Total cap hit: $14,012,555 % of cap: 6.96% NFL rank: 6

Offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Cody Whitehair

$5.19M

2.73%

James Daniels

$2.96M

1.56%

Germain Ifedi

$2.75M

1.45%

Teven Jenkins

$1.52M

0.80%

Elijah Wilkinson

$987K

0.52%

Alex Bars

$850K

0.45%

Adam Redmond

$850K

0.45%

Arlington Hambright

$804K

0.42%

Sam Mustipher

$780K

0.41%

Lachavious Simmons

$780K

0.41%

Larry Borom

$743K

0.39%

Dareuan Parker

$661K

0.35%

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

$660K

0.35%

Badara Traore

$660K

0.35%

Dieter Eiselen

$660K

0.35%

Total cap hit: $20,870,943 % of cap: 10.98% NFL rank: 29

Defensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Akiem Hicks

$12M

6.31%

Eddie Goldman

$7.8M

4.10%

Bilal Nichols

$2.25M

1.19%

Angelo Blackson

$2M

1.05%

Mario Edwards

$1.71M

0.90%

Khyiris Tonga

$680K

0.36%

Charles Snowden

$665K

0.35%

Sam Kamara

$662K

0.35%

Daniel Archibong

$661K

0.35%

LaCale London

$660K

0.35%

Mike Pennel

-

-

Total cap hit: $29,101,802 % of cap: 16.55% NFL rank: 18

Linebackers

James Gilbert/Getty Images

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Robert Quinn

$14.7M

7.73%

Khalil Mack

$14.64M

7.70%

Roquan Smith

$6.04M

3.18%

Danny Trevathan

$5.02M

2.64%

Jeremiah Attaochu

$1.65M

0.87%

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

$1.08M

0.57%

Christian Jones

$987K

0.52%

Austin Calitro

$920K

0.48%

Trevis Gipson

$861K

0.45%

James Vaughters

$850K

0.45%

Josh Woods

$850K

0.45%

Caleb Johnson

$662K

0.35%

Ledarius Mack

$660K

0.35%

Total cap hit: $48,950,577 % of cap: 24.50% NFL rank: 2

Secondary

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Eddie Jackson

$5.08M

2.67%

Tashaun Gipson

$1.8M

0.95%

Jaylon Johnson

$1.47M

0.77%

Desmond Trufant

$1.07M

0.57%

Deon Bush

$990K

0.52%

DeAndre Houston-Carson

$987K

0.52%

Jordan Lucas

$940K

0.49%

Marqui Christian

$885K

0.47%

Duke Shelley

$881K

0.46%

Xavier Crawford

$881K

0.46%

Kindle Vildor

$857K

0.45%

Artie Burns

$850K

0.45%

Jalen Tabor

$850K

0.45%

Tre Roberson

$722K

0.38%

Thomas Graham Jr.

$692K

0.36%

Dionte Ruffin

$660K

0.35%

Rojesterman Farris

$660K

0.35%

Michael Joseph

$660K

0.35%

Total cap hit: $20,951,119 % of cap: 11.02% NFL rank: 30

Specialists

AP Photo/Jim Mone

PLAYER

CAP DOLLARS

% OF CAP

Cairo Santos

$1.57M

0.83%

Pat O'Donnell

$1.07M

0.57%

Patrick Scales

$987K

0.52%

Brian Johnson

$660K

0.35%

Total cap hit: $4,297,500 % of cap: 2.26% NFL rank: 26

1

1

Recommended Stories