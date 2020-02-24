How much is Antonio Brown worth?

Scandal-embroiled NFL free agent Antonio Brown was once one of the “world’s highest-paid athletes” and ranked among Forbes’ 30 under 30.

But 2019, and even so far in 2020, has not been kind to the wide receiver, who was at one time the highest-paid NFL athlete to play that position, Forbes reported.

Brown, 31, was the 24th highest-paid athlete, globally, in 2017, when he was worth an estimated $31.9 million, according to the outlet. The father of four also raked in approximately $2.5 million that same year, from sponsorships with Facebook, Nike and Pepsi, the outlet reported.

Brown was one of the NFL's top wide receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the end of the 2016 season, he signed a $68 million, four-year extension to his contract, according to multiple reports.

He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019, but was released before ever playing a regular-season game following a series of off-the-field incidents.

Brown then signed a $15 million contract with the New England Patriots, but the team released him in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct. He played just one game with the team.

Marketwatch estimated he was only paid roughly $158,000 before he was released.

Despite that, the contract included a $10 million guarantee, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Brown’s behavior nullified that portion of the deal.

Brown is now trying to recover at least $30 million he was allegedly guaranteed by the Oakland Raiders.

His wallet has taken several hits recently as he has dealt with multiple lawsuits and court cases, involving allegations of sexual assault, conflict with his ex, who is the mother of some of his children and, most recently, an arrest for burglary.

In January, Brown was arrested on charges that include burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief in connection to allegations that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

