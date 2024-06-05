How much Aiyuk could pay by skipping 49ers mandatory minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Aiyuk could pay a hefty price for skipping out on 49ers mandatory minicamp.

The star wide receiver remains in holdout on Day 2 of camp while negotiations regarding a 49ers contract extension continue. The 26-year-old was absent from the opening day of camp Tuesday, and if his standoff persists through Thursday, he could be penalized with more than $100,000 in fines.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Aiyuk will be fined $16,953 for missing the first day, $33,908 for missing the second and $50,855 if he remains away on Day 3.

That brings the total price to $101,716.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters Tuesday that Aiyuk is going through "contract stuff" with the 49ers, but in the past, other players who dealt with their respective contract situations still attended the mandatory minicamp.

“To me, that doesn’t change at all,” Shanahan said. “You find when guys are in those situations whether they come or not. Some guys come because they want to avoid a fine, and some guys don’t. But regardless, it doesn’t change anything.

“We know what the process is. We know what the business part is, and that’s just how they decide how they want to handle this thing.”

Over the past four years, San Francisco signed George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa to lucrative contract extensions. All attended the mandatory minicamp while going through contract talks.

Aiyuk and star left tackle Trent Williams, who was excused to attend his daughter's graduation, were the only players who missed Tuesday's practice.

The receiver, who is coming off a career season with San Francisco, is seeking a long-term extension to replace his current one-year, $14.1 million contract set for the 2024 season.

