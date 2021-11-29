How much 49ers' win vs. Vikings greatly improved playoff chances

How much 49ers' win vs. Vikings improved playoff chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It wasn't too long ago that the 49ers' season seemed all but over. After losing four straight games, and having a stretch of five losses in six games, questions and naysayers surrounded Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the operation in Santa Clara.

That no longer is the case. In fact, the 49ers have every right to have their eyes on the playoffs following their huge 34-26 win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Just how big was the win?

Per odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, the 49ers' playoff odds went from minus-115 to minus-250, meaning a $250 bet on the 49ers making the playoffs would win you $100. They're now entrenched right in the race ahead of their Week 13 matchup in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Following Week 12's slate of games, the 49ers (6-5) now are the No. 6 seed in the NFC, ahead of the 5-6 Vikings. Teams ahead of the 49ers include the No. 1-seed Arizona Cardinals, No. 2-seed Green Bay Packers, No. 3-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 4-seed Dallas Cowboys and No. 5-seed Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco already has lost twice to the Cardinals and once to the Packers. However, they did dominate the Rams, 31-10, in Week 10 and face them again in the regular-season finale.

The NFL season can change for better or worse in a heartbeat. For the 49ers, it recently has been the former.

At least for now.

