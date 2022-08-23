How much will 49ers starters play vs. Houston in preseason finale?

The 49ers’ preseason finale Thursday in Houston will be the club’s final dress rehearsal for the regular season. That means there won’t be upwards of 27 players absent the way there was against Minnesota. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday said he’s anticipating most the starters suiting up against the Texans.

“I haven’t decided exactly. I mean, I want them to get out there,” Shanahan said after Tuesday’s practice. “Definitely the Ones. We’re gonna talk about it as a staff more tonight after we watch this practice and stuff. I plan on playing those guys, but I haven’t exactly how much. I know they won’t go past the first half. It would be the first half at the most.”

It’s unclear whether players like Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams or Nick Bosa will make their preseason debuts in Houston. If they do it’s hard to imagine the 49ers would suit them up for an entire half.

That sentiment is different for quarterback Trey Lance though. The second-year signal caller didn’t suit up against the Vikings after getting a bunch of reps in during joint practices. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he stays in and outlasts some of the more established starters. He played two series in the preseason opener, which amounted to virtually the entire first quarter. A couple more series in the second quarter would definitely make sense as the 49ers try to squeeze in as many reps as possible.

The ultimate goal though is health. Shanahan and the coaching staff would surely like all of their players to get some live action, but they also need those players healthy for Week 1. Playing time may depend on how the team looks in their first several plays against the Texans.

No matter what though it sounds like the starters will have it packed in by halftime with their eyes set on the Sept. 11 opener in Chicago.

