How much 49ers' Deebo Samuel could get in new contract, per Kevin Clark

How much Deebo could get in free agency, per Kevin Clark originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While it is uncertain what exactly is causing the rift between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers, the star wide receiver’s reported desire to play elsewhere has invited plenty of speculation.

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark believes that while it was reported that Samuel doesn’t like he’s being used in the 49ers’ offense, Samuel could ultimately be swayed by more money.

Samuel doesn’t become a free agent after next season. The 49ers could offer him a major extension before then, though Samuel reportedly has warned them not to.

Still, Clark said on The Ryen Russillo Podcast that Samuel could get $25 million on the open market but that his new contract won’t shatter records.

“Deebo has never made big money in his career,” Clark said. “If he wants to go to the Jets, let him. He’ll probably not reset the market. He’s probably not going to get anywhere close to $30 million or $28 million that are going to Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams.”

Clark believes that some teams seeking to add a star wide receiver will be eager to pay up because of Samuel’s versatility and ability to both catch and serve as a running back.

“Now we’re doing this thing where it’s not about money, it’s about usage,” Clark said. “I’m not really sure what that means exactly. He doesn’t want to be a running back. He doesn’t want to get these kinds of carries. I guess I understand that logic. But I think this is a money thing. I think there are going to be plenty of teams that are going to line up to give him $25 million a year.”

Samuel has been prolific under coach Kyle Shanahan’s office, with unique play designs to get him the ball in the backfield, where his speed and ability to break tackles make him one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.

The 26-year-old had 80 snaps out of the backfield last year, the second most for a wide receiver.

However the situation between Samuel and the 49ers plays out, the rest of the league will be watching closely if he heads into next offseason without a contract extension.

“Every team said, ‘Who’s going to be our Deebo Samuel?’” Clark said. “And if Deebo Samuel's actually going to be available, there’s going to be a huge market for that.”

