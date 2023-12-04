It's MU vs. Ohio State: How Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz reacted to selection Sunday

From left, Missouri running back Cody Schrader, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and quarterback Brady Cook talk with CBS after a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri football will always keep the receipts from this season.

"At the start of the year, there was a poll of would we even make a bowl game," Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Sunday. "Instead, we're one of the top 10 teams in the country."

That top 10 ranking has led to a berth in the Cotton Bowl, which will pit MU against the Big 10's Ohio State.

Here's how Eli Drinkwitz reacted to earning a berth in the Cotton Bowl against the No. 7 Buckeyes.

On the match up with Ohio State

The Tigers came into Sunday with plenty of potential opportunities.

Maybe it was the Fiesta Bowl? Or the Peach Bowl? Maybe the Citrus Bowl? Drinkwitz knew there were so many chances that were out of his control.

"We had six different plans in place going into this morning," Drinkwitz said.

Now, Missouri will head to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

The Tigers will play Ohio State for the first time since 1998, which was a 35-14 OSU win over MU. The Buckeyes are 10-1 all-time against the Tigers.

Missouri's only win over Ohio State was a 22-21 win over Woody Hayes' Buckeyes back in 1976. The chance to beat a program that has won a national title in 2014 and been in a national championship game as recently as 2020.

"What a tremendous matchup with Ohio State," Drinkwitz said. "It's an awesome opportunity."

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA Division I football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

On the Ohio State Buckeyes

Missouri will now face the Buckeyes, the No. 7 team in the country. OSU was two wins away from being in the College Football Playoff but fell to Michigan in The Game on the final week of the regular season.

Now, they'll take on Missouri. Ohio State is 2-10 all-time against SEC teams in bowl games.

Drinkwitz has some massive respect for OSU head coach Ryan Day.

"I think he's one of the elite coaches in college football, does a tremendous job offensively," Drinkwitz said during a joint news conference with Ohio State later Sunday. "He has one of those teams that I like to watch and just see what they're doing because I know they're always on the cutting edge."

The Tigers will have a huge test, especially with the Tigers' secondary. Projected NFL Draft picks Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw will go up against projected NFL Draft picks Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

May the best team win.

"I'm sure most people will write us off," Drinkwitz said. "We'll embrace it."

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) rushes against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

On the opportunity for the seniors

The Missouri football senior class has been through hard times. They endured last season's trials. They came out on top in the end.

"That doesn't happen about without a lot of hard work, a lot of belief and a lot of determination," Drinkwitz. "I'm thanking the seniors for making that happen."

The seniors have a chance to punctuate one of the best seasons in Missouri history. A win over Ohio State would mean an 11-win season and a top-7 finish in the final rankings.

The seniors led Missouri to this point and will be the ones that deliver Missouri to that peak.

"You play to win the game," Drinkwitz said. "You play to provide momentum for the upcoming season. You play for the seniors."

On the prestige of the Cotton Bowl

Earning a New Year's Six Bowl game is a chance for Missouri to keep itself in the national conversation. Beating Georgia would've allowed Missouri to be in the playoff conversation.

That did not come to fruition. MU remained among the top teams in the nation though.

"We've been fortunate to have the national spotlight from, really November," Drinkwitz said. "This is just an opportunity to have a capstone."

A win would keep Missouri in that conversation for an entire offseason.

The Tigers have had recruiting success now. A win over Ohio State would bring that momentum to a high peak. The Tigers can add to some highly rated prospects with some more talent.

That's the opportunity on the table.

"You're talking about a playoff-worthy team," Drinkwitz said. "We're going to have our hands full."

