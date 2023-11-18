MTSU vs. UTEP football: Live score updates from Blue Raiders' final home game

Middle Tennessee State football will recognize its seniors in its final home game of the season when the Blue Raiders face Texas-El Paso on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) are coming off a 40-6 win over Florida International last week in which they allowed just 277 yards to the Panthers. UTEP (3-7, 2-4) dropped a 21-13 decision to Western Kentucky.

Redshirt sophomore QB Cade McConnell has started the past two games after the team lost starter Gavin Hardison for the season to an elbow injury. He has completed 56 of 106 passes for 909 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.

Deion Hankins (139 carries, 746 yards, three touchdowns) and Torrance Burgess (615 yards, two TDs) are each averaging more than five yards a carry. Kelly Akharaiyi has stepped up as the team's top receiver, catching 37 passes for 786 yards (21.2 per reception) and five touchdowns.

UTEP has struggled defending the run but are one of the top teams against the pass in CUSA. MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato is 239 of 356 for 2,609 yards, 20 TDs and nine interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 302 yards and two TDs.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU vs. UTEP football: Score updates from Blue Raiders' final home game