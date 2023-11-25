MTSU vs. Sam Houston State football: Live score updates from Blue Raiders' season finale

Middle Tennessee State football travels to play Sam Houston State in a Conference USA game to close out the regular season Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders (4-7, 3-4 CUSA) have won back-to-back games, including last week's 34-30 victory over UTEP.

The Bearkats (2-9, 1-6), a first-year FBS program, had a two-game winning streak snapped last week, 28-23, at Western Kentucky.

After losing their first nine games, the Bearkats led Western Kentucky 23-21 in the fourth quarter until the Hilltoppers scored the ultimate game-winner with a 75-yard TD pass with 11 minutes remaining.

Sam Houston State quarterback Keegan Shoemaker has completed 208 of 326 passes for 2,037 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games. Redshirt junior wide receiver Noah Smith leads the team with 67 receptions for 660 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bearkats allowed just 14 points in a loss to BYU, 13 points in a loss to Air Force, and played to within a touchdown of the league's top two teams (35-28 loss to Jacksonville State, 21-16 loss to Liberty).

MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato has completed 257 of 391 passes for 2,851 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and has rushed for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

