MTSU men's basketball coach Nick McDevitt discusses win over Reinhardt
Middle Tennessee State men's basketball coach Nick McDevitt discusses Wednesday's 84-47 win over Reinhardt.
What would Dan Titus like to see happen around the NBA that would greatly change the fantasy basketball landscape at the start of 2024?
Bryce Hopkins was helped off the court in the Friars’ loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.
There's plenty to play for in Week 18, for just about every team.
The Ravens have the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up headed into this weekend's regular-season finale.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
The Nets are the first team in the league to be fined under the new player participation policy.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
After a rocky first few games while he worked his way into game shape and head coach Tyronn Lue worked out the kinks in L.A.’s rotation, Harden has helped remake the Clippers.
Gotham FC is looking for a second straight NWSL championship in 2024.
The women's NCAA tournament is ESPN's largest NCAA championship event.
The NFLPA polled hundreds of players to rate their coordinators.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.
The Cavaliers guard paused his career in August to address his mental health, which he says is still a work in progress.
Four? Eight? Twelve? Sixteen? How many teams ought to make the College Football Playoff?
The Raiders are 4-4 since Antonio Pierce became the interim coach
For the final regular season edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' we decided to open up the Yahoo Fantasy vault and share the internal stats and date that tells the story of the 2023 fantasy football season. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use Yahoo Fantasy's internal stats to answer some of the biggest questions of the season.
The Lady Tigers notched a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies.
Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.