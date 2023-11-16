MTSU football vs. UTEP: Score prediction, scouting report for Blue Raiders' home finale

Middle Tennessee State football will look to make it two consecutive victories when the Blue Raiders face Texas-El Paso in their home finale Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) are coming off a 40-6 win over Florida International last week in which they allowed just 277 yards to the Panthers. UTEP (3-7, 2-4) dropped a 21-13 decision to Western Kentucky.

UTEP is 0-2 in its two trips to Murfreesboro, but the Miners are on a two-game road winning streak, having defeated FIU and Sam Houston.

Here is a scouting report, including a score prediction.

Injuries have plagued UTEP football in another losing season

UTEP is guaranteed its second consecutive losing season and fifth in the six years since Dana Dimel took over as coach in 2018.

However, injuries have been a large part of the Miners' struggles. The team has battled a plethora of injuries, including starting quarterback Gavin Hardison, who last played Sept. 23 game when the redshirt senior injured his elbow against UNLV. He had season-ending surgery last week.

Hardison had passed for more than 7,900 yards and 40 touchdowns during his career.

Three quarterbacks have played the position since Hardison's injury.

The Miners' top receiver entering the season, senior Tyrin Smith, has also battled injuries, having played in just four games. The Texas A&M transfer (after starting his career at UTEP), who was on the Biletnikoff Award watchlist, has 19 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.

Middle Tennessee players show love to the band after their 40-6 victory over FIU in the MTSU Salute to Veterans football game in the Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023.

UTEP football offense led by strong rushing attack

Of the three quarterbacks that have filled in for Hardison, the one that seems to have landed the job is Cade McConnell.

The redshirt sophomore has started the past two games. He has completed 56 of 106 passes for 909 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.

The Miners have a strong running game, led by Deion Hankins (139 carries, 746 yards, three touchdowns) and Torrance Burgess (615 yards, two TDs), each averaging more than five yards a carry.

Kelly Akharaiyi has stepped up as the team's top receiver, catching 37 passes for 786 yards (21.2 per reception) and five touchdowns.

Defensively the Miners are one of the top teams in CUSA against the pass, but have struggled against the run, allowing 1,800 yards and 5.1 per carry. UTEP has forced just seven turnovers in 10 games.

MTSU vs. UTEP football score prediction

MTSU 38, UTEP 16: Coming off their most complete game of the season, the Blue Raiders continue to roll through the remainder of the CUSA schedule and end their home slate with back-to-back victories.

