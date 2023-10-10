MTSU football vs. Louisiana Tech: Live score updates from Conference USA game

Middle Tennessee State football will look to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

The Blue Raiders (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) allowed 31 unanswered points in a 45-30 loss to Jacksonville State on Oct. 4. The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-1) are coming off a 35-28 loss to Western Kentucky.

MTSU racked up 563 yards against a Jacksonville State team that was allowing just 310 a game entering the matchup. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Nick Vattiato passed for 408 yards in the game, but the Blue Raiders struggled running the ball, outside of a 75-yard TD run by Terry Wilkins.

Louisiana Tech is allowing 211 rushing yards a game but just 170 through the air. MTSU will try to exploit the Bulldogs' run defense to spark a running attack that has struggled in much of the first six games.

Louisiana Tech could have redshirt senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier back in the lineup after missing the previous three games because of a shoulder injury. The Boise State transfer is 70-of-106 passing for 756 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in four starts before the injury. He was listed as available for last week's game but did not play.

