MTSU football vs. FIU score: Live updates from Conference USA game in Week 11

Middle Tennessee State football will have Salute to Veterans and Armed Services day when the Blue Raiders play host to FIU on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders (2-7, 1-4 CUSA) had their quest for a third consecutive bowl game end last week when they were edged by New Mexico State 13-7. MTSU had a chance to win late, but a fourth-down pass was incomplete in the end zone as time expired.

FIU (4-5, 1-5) has lost four of five, including a 41-16 setback to Jacksonville State in its last game on Oct. 25.

The Panthers are allowing 29 points and 433 yards a game. Teams have had success both running (195 yards a game) and passing (238 per game).

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins is 124 of 212 for 1,674 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He can also make plays with his legs, having scored five touchdowns. His offensive line has struggled, however, having allowed 36 sacks.

MTSU redshirt sophomore quarterback Nick Vattiato is 221 of 331 for 2,334 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

