MTSU football vs. FIU: Score prediction, scouting report for Conference USA game

Middle Tennessee State football will try to snap a two-game losing streak when the Blue Raiders play host to FIU on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders (2-7, 1-4 CUSA) have lost five out of six, taking them out of bowl contention for the first time in three years. They were edged by New Mexico State 13-7 last week after a pass in the end zone was incomplete on the final play of the game.

FIU (4-5, 1-5) has lost four of five, including a 41-16 setback to Jacksonville State in its last game on Oct. 25.

Here is a scouting report and score prediction on the game, which will be the Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces day at Floyd Stadium.

FIU football has struggled on defense

After being ranked 108th in FBS in defending the pass and 110th vs. the run in 2022, FIU's 3-4 defense has shown little improvement in 2023.

The Panthers are allowing 29 points and 433 yards a game. Teams have had success both running (195 yards a game) and passing (238 per game).

In their last four conference losses the Panthers have allowed 35 points a game.

FIU's defensive strength is in its linebacker corps, led by seniors Donovan Manuel (90 tackles, 12.5 for loss, four forced fumbles) and Alex Nobles (3.5 sacks) and junior Reggie Peterson (66 tackles, 2.5 sacks, interception). Junior defensive back C.J. Christian has three of the team's six interceptions.

MTSU football to face another dual-threat QB

The Blue Raiders have faced several quarterbacks who have been dangerous both passing and running the ball this season, including last week against New Mexico, when Diego Pavia passed for 220 yards and rushed for 67.

This week will be no different, as FIU freshman QB Keyone Jenkins will be a point of emphasis for the MTSU defense.

MTSU linebacker Sam Brumfield (33) celebrates a defensive stop with teammates, including linebacker Parker Hughes (21) and lineman Marley Cook (57) during a 13-7 loss to New Mexico State last week.

The 5-11, 190-pound Miami native is 124 of 212 for 1,674 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has rushed 87 times for 263 (sack-adjusted) yards and five touchdowns. His offensive line has struggled, however, having allowed 36 sacks.

When Jenkins has had time, he's been able to produce big plays with junior wide receiver Kris Mitchell. One of the best in CUSA, the redshirt junior has 48 receptions for 820 yards (17.6 average) and six touchdowns.

Running backs Kejon Owens and Shomari Lawrence have combined for 852 yards rushing, a 5.3 average per carry and 11 touchdowns. But the team is averaging just 3.0 per carry, thanks in large part to the sacks.

Score prediction

MTSU 35, FIU 17: Blue Raiders find motivation after disappointing stretch of games. The defensive line is able to get in the backfield often, making it a long day for the visitors from Miami.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU football: Score prediction, scouting report for CUSA game