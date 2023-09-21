MTSU football vs. Colorado State: Score prediction, scouting report

Middle Tennessee State football will celebrate homecoming as part of its game Saturday against Colorado State (6 p.m., ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders (1-2) are coming off a 35-14 win over Murray State in their home opener. Colorado State (0-2) lost 43-35 in double overtime to Deion Sanders and rival Colorado last weekend, a game in which the Rams led 28-17 in the fourth quarter.

MTSU won last season's road game 34-19.

Here is a scouting report, including a score prediction by The Daily News Journal's Cecil Joyce:

Rams deal with controversy before and after Colorado loss

There were plenty of off-field storylines surrounding last week's Colorado State-Colorado game.

It was also marred by death threats to Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn after his late hit on Colorado's Travis Hunter during the first quarter of the game, one that will keep Hunter out of the lineup for a reported three weeks.

There was also pregame chatter between CSU coach Jay Norvell and Sanders, with Norvell saying, "When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off" in a reference to Sanders, which sparked a lot of media coverage and chatter on social media.

Rams have allowed 93 points in two games

Colorado State has played a pair of ranked Power Five teams to open the season, and its defense has allowed a combined 93 points.

The Rams haven't allowed much on the ground, however, at 80 yards per game. Where they have been overwhelmed is through the air, allowing 407 yards a game.

Offensively, they have been good passing, with 358 net yards per game and 7.8 yards per attempt. But at rushing, they are averaging 69.5 yards a game and just 2.4 yards a carry.

CSU redshirt freshman QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi took over for Clay Millen in Game 1 after Millen struggled and then went down with an injury. Fowler-Nicolosi played all of last week's game despite Millen being available. He is 47 of 67 for 577 yards and five touchdowns, but also four interceptions.

MTSU wide receiver Jeremy Tate Jr. (6) celebrates his touchdown against Murray State with MTSU offensive lineman J'Shun Bodiford (61) during a football game at MTSU's Floyd Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

MTSU hopes to exploit Rams through the air

MTSU had a good offensive day last weekend against Murray State, racking up 401 yards, including 207 on the ground. Jaiden Credle filled in for an injured Frank Peasant and rushed for 132 yards and two total TDs.

MORE: What we learned about MTSU football in its 35-14 win over Murray State in home opener

Blue Raiders redshirt sophomore quarterback Nick Vattiato was efficient, going 23 of 32 for 194 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He has thrown for 637 yards and five TDs in three games.

MTSU redshirt junior linebacker Sam Brumfield earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording 13 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble (his second in as many weeks).

Score prediction

MTSU 41, Colorado State 38: If the early part of the season is any indication, this game should involve a lot of big pass plays. If you're a fan of offense, this is a must-see.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU football: Score prediction, scouting report vs. Colorado State