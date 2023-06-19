MTSU football, TSU, Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech players on the OVC's 75th anniversary team

The 75th anniversary Ohio Valley Conference football team was named Monday by the league.

The OVC began in 1948 and ranks as the NCAA's eighth-oldest Division I conference.

The 75th anniversary football team includes players and coaches.

Here are the individuals from local schools who made the team:

Austin Peay

Bob Bible, LB, 1974-77Tim Chilcutt, DB, 1962-65Terrance Holt, RB/WR, 2007-10Kordell Jackson, DB, 2017-21John Ogles, RB, 1963-66Harold "Red" Roberts, WR, 1967-70Bonnie Sloan, OL, 1969-72DeAngelo Wilson, WR, 2017-20Jaison Williams, DL, 2016-18Kentel Williams, RB, 2016-19Boots Donnelly, coach, 1977-78

Middle Tennessee State

Keith Atchley, DL, 1962-65George Claxton, DL, 1964-67George Dykes, DL, 1961-63Don Griffin, DB, 1982-85Jerry Hurst, DL, 1956-57Dee Mostiller, WR, 1993-96Ray Oldham, DB, 1969-72Kelly Potter, K, 1981-84Bobby Young, RB, 1951-53Boots Donnelly, coach, 1979-98

Tennessee Tech

Tim Benford, WR/RS 2008-11D.J. Bleisath, DL, 1998-02Chadd Evitts, LB, 1997-00Elois Groons DL, 1972-74Frank Omiyale, OL 2001-04Craig Rolle, WR, 1975-79Larry Schreiber, RB, 1966-69Larry Shipp, WR, 2004-07Flavious Smith, DL, 1949-51Robert Taylor, DB, 1993-96Branon Vaughn, DL, 1995-99Lonnie Warwick, LB, 1961-63Jim Youngblood, LB, 1969-72Wilburn Tucker, coach, 1954-67Don Wade, coach, 1968-82

Tennessee State

Bennie Anderson, RB, 1996-94Charles Anthony, RB, 2001-04Anthony Bass, DL, 2011-14Rico Council, LB, 2007-11Kadeem Edwards, OL, 2009-13Randy Fuller, DB, 1990-93Michael German, QB, 2011-14Anthony Pleasant, DL, 1987-89Dominique Rogers-Cromartie, DB, 2004-07Chris Rowland, WR/RS, 2016-19Javarris Williams, RB, 2016-18L.C. Cole, coach, 1996-99

The rest of the team: Joe Alvino (OL), Eastern Kentucky (1973-76); Eugene Amano (OL), Southeast Missouri (2000-03); Kelvin "Earthquake" Anderson (RB), Southeast Missouri (1992-94).

Bernie Behrendt (RB/LB), Murray State (1949-52); Tony Bell (LB), UT Martin (2011-14); Yeremiah Bell (DB), Eastern Kentucky (1999-02); Steve Bird (WR), Eastern Kentucky (1979-82); Lawrence Brame (DL), Western Kentucky (1967-70); Chad Bratzke, Eastern Kentucky (1990-93); Marlon Bridges (DB), Jacksonville State (2016-19); Casey Brockman (QB), Murray State (2009-12); Jimmie Brooks (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1968-71); Jim Burt (DB/RB), Western Kentucky (1961-64).

Charles Carpenter (OT), Murray State (1971-74); Chip Carpenter (OT), Western Kentucky (1974-77); Derek Carr (QB), UT Martin (2008-12); Wally Chambers (DL), Eastern Kentucky (1969-72); Don Chapman (RB), UT Martin (2004-07); John Christopher (P), Morehead State (1979-82); Mike Clark (RB), Akron (1984-86); Dan Connolly (OL) Southeast Missouri (2001-04); Jack Crowe, coach, Jacksonville State (2000-12).

Colton Dowell (WR), UT Martin (2017-22); Casey Dunn (OL), Jacksonville State (2013-16); Dino Fanti (DL), Eastern Illinois (2012-15).

George Floyd (DB), Eastern Kentucky (1978-81); Jimmy Feix, Western Kentucky, (1968-83); Cortland Finnegan (DB), Samford (2003-06); Drew Forbes (OL), Southeast Missouri (2015-18); Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Eastern Illinois (2010-13).

Al Giordano (OL), Murray State (1954-56); John Grass, coach, Jacksonville State, (2014-21); Rick Green (LB), Western Kentucky (1972-75); Kevin Greve (OG), Eastern Kentucky (1978-81); Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB), Eastern Illinois (2012-15); Jim Guice (QB), Eastern Kentucky (1965-68).

Zach Hall (LB), Southeast Missouri (2016-19); Gavin Hallford (K), Jacksonville State (2004-08); James Hand (OG), Eastern Kentucky (1993-95); Elroy Harris (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1985-88); Henry Harris (RB), Southeast Missouri (2008-10); Rob Hart (K), Murray State (1995-99); Dave Haverdick (DL), Morehead State (1966-69); Fred Harvey (LB), Eastern Kentucky (1983-86); Geno Hess (RB), Southeast Missouri (2018-present); Efrem Hill (WR), Samford (2001-04); Ernie House (QB), Eastern Kentucky (1974-77); KD Humphries (QB), Murray State (2012-16).

John Jackson (OT), Eastern Kentucky (1984-87);Darius Jackson (DE), Jacksonville State (2014-17); DaMarcus James (RB), Jacksonville State (2011-14); Eli Jenkins (QB), Jacksonville State (2013-16); Ben Johnson (DB), UT Martin (2010-13); Aaron Jones (DL), Eastern Kentucky (1984-87).

Roy Kidd, coach, Eastern Kentucky, 1964-2002).

Austen Lane (DL), Murray State (2006-09); Justin Lea (OL), Jacksonville State (2014-17); Doug Linebarger (LB), East Tennessee (1967-69); Virgil Livers (DB), Western Kentucky (1971-74); Erik Lora (WR), Eastern Illinois (2009-13); Terry Love (DB), Murray State (1979-80).

Gilbert Mains (DL), Murray State (1948-51); Aaron Marsh (WR), Eastern Kentucky (1964-67); Ed McFarland (DB), Murray State (1975-78); Paul McRoberts (WR) Southeast Missouri (2012-15); Sean Middleton (OL), Southeast Missouri (2006-10); Dontrell Miller (DB), UT Martin (2006-08); Dickie Moore (RB), Western Kentucky (1965-68).

Houston Nutt, coach, Murray State (1993-96).

Josh Pearson (WR), Jacksonville State (2017-19); Blake Peiffer (LB), Southeast Missouri (2009-12);Willie Ponder (WR), Southeast Missouri (2001-02); Troymaine Pope (RB), Jacksonville State (2012-15); Walter Powell, (WR), Murray State (2010-13); Michael Proctor (QB), Murray State (1986-89).

Nick Ricks (LB), Eastern Illinois (2000-03); Tony Romo (QB), Eastern Illinois (1999-02); Angel Rubio (DL), Southeast Missouri (1993-97).

Marvin Satterly (OG), Western Kentucky (1950-53); Matt Scheible (QB), Southeast Missouri (2008-11); Collin Seibert (OL), Eastern Illinois (2011-14); Devaunte Sigler (DL), Jacksonville State (2014-15); Phil Simms (QB), Morehead State (1975-78); David Simonhoff (P), Southeast Missouri (2003-06); Devin Sims (SAF), UT Martin (2017-22); Jason Simpson, coach, UT Martin (2006-current); Marvin Slatterly (OL), Western Kentucky (1950-53); Bob Spoo, coach, Eastern Illinois, (1987-2011); Chris Sullivan (OC), Eastern Kentucky (1981-84); Chris Swartz (QB), Morehead State (1987-90).

Everett Talbert (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1973-76); J.R. Taylor (RB), Eastern Illinois (1999-02); Teddy Taylor (DL), Eastern Kentucky (1966-69); Marquis Terry (RB), Southeast .Missouri (2017-18); Markus Thomas (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1989-92); Larry Tillman (QB), Murray State (1966-69).

Vincent Webb (RB), Eastern Illinois (2003-06); Nathan Williams (LB), Murray State (2003, 2005-08); Kristian Wilkerson (WR), Southeast Missouri (2015-19).

