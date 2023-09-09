MTSU football score vs. Missouri: Live updates from Blue Raiders at Mizzou

Middle Tennessee State football will play its second straight SEC team on the road to begin the 2023 season Saturday.

The Blue Raiders (0-1) lost 56-7 at Alabama last week, gaining just 211 yards in the defeat. Missouri (1-0) defeated South Dakota 35-10 in Week 1, gaining 437 yards and holding SDSU to just 194 yards.

Missouri is trying to go 2-0 to begin the season for the first time since 2018.

The two teams have played twice, with Missouri winning 41-40 in 2003 and MTSU winning 51-45 in 2016. The two teams racked up more than 800 yards of offense in the 2016 game.

MTSU football: Game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Missouri

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network+

BETTING ODDS: Missouri by 20.5.

MTSU score updates vs. Missouri

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU football: Score updates from game at SEC foe Missouri