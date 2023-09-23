MTSU football score vs Colorado State: Live updates from Blue Raiders' homecoming

Middle Tennessee State football celebrates homecoming Saturday against visiting Colorado State (6 p.m., ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders (1-2) are coming off a 35-14 win over Murray State in their home opener. Colorado State (0-2) lost 43-35 in double overtime to Deion Sanders and rival Colorado last weekend, a game in which the Rams led 28-17 in the fourth quarter.

MTSU won last year's game against the Rams 34-19 at Colorado State.

Colorado State has allowed 93 points in two games but is averaging more than 425 yards of offense in those two games.

Keep up with score updates on the game below:

