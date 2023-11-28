MTSU football coaching search: Here's 11 names, including Butch Jones, Manny Diaz, Gene Chizik

The search has begun for the next Middle Tennessee State football coach after the university fired Rick Stockstill.

The Blue Raiders, who finished 4-8 in 2023, have had just three coaches in 45 years. Stockstill was at the helm for the previous 18 seasons, going 113-111.

Here's a look at coaches who could be a potential fit for the Blue Raiders:

Tom Allen

The 53-year-old Allen was recently fired at Indiana after a 33-49 record in seven years there, but he was the Big Ten and AFCA Coach of the Year in 2020 after the Hoosiers went 6-2 and defeated Michigan for the first time in 33 years.

Gene Chizik

The 61-year-old Chizik was coach at Iowa State and Auburn and is currently an assistant at North Carolina. He went 33-19 with Auburn and is 38-38 overall.

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz grins as his unit comes to the sideline after creating a turnover late in the the second half of an NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Manny Diaz

The 49-year-old Diaz has MTSU ties and Power Five coaching experience. He spent four years (2006-09) as defensive coordinator at MTSU before handling the same role at Mississippi State, Texas and Miami before landing head coaching jobs at Temple (leaving after two weeks for Miami) and Miami. He is currently the defensive coordinator at Penn State. Had a 21-15 record at Miami.

Glen Elarbee

The 43-year-old Elarbee was a standout offensive lineman for the Blue Raiders (1998-2002) and has established himself as one of the top offensive line coaches in the nation, including stints at MTSU, Houston, Missouri, Central Florida and currently Tennessee.

Former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora.

Larry Fedora

The 61-year-old Fedora, who was MTSU's offensive coordinator from 1999-2001, has been the coach at Southern Miss (34-19 from 2008-11) and North Carolina (45-43 from 2012-18). He has most recently been an assistant at Baylor and a coach for a season in the USFL

Will Healy

The 38-year-old Healy made a name for himself at Austin Peay (2016-18), going 8-4 in 2017 before ultimately landing a job with former CUSA program Charlotte, where he went 15-24 in four seasons, taking the 49ers to a bowl game in 2019. He is currently at Central Florida as an advisor and senior analyst.

Buster Faulkner

The 42-year-old Faulkner is another with MTSU ties, having been the Blue Raiders offensive coordinator from 2011-15. He has been an assistant at Georgia Tech since 2020, including offensive coordinator this past season. Prior to that he was a coordinator at Arkansas State and Southern Miss.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talks with Arkansas State coach Butch Jonbes after a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

Butch Jones

The 55-year-old Jones has been a coach of Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Tennessee and currently Arkansas State, where he has the Wolves bowl eligible in 2023. He went 23-14 at Cincinnati and 34-27 at Tennessee, where the Vols went 9-4 in back-to-back years (2015-16).

Mike MacIntyre

The 58-year-old MacIntyre has Nashville ties and is part of a deep coaching family. He was the coach at San Jose State (2010-12, 16-21 record), Colorado (2013-18, 30-44) and currently at CUSA program FIU, where he has gone 4-8 in each of his two seasons there. He has also been a defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

Will Muschamp

The 52-year-old Muschamp has had two coaching stops in the SEC, going 28-21 at Florida from 2011-14 and 28-30 at South Carolina from 2016-20. He has been a defensive coordinator at Auburn and Texas an has been an assistant at Georgia since 2021, being part of two consecutive national championships and currently co-defensive coordinator.

Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden and quarterback Mike DiLiello during the Governors' 63-3 win over East Tennessee State in their home opener Saturday, Sept. 16 at Fortera Stadium.

Scotty Walden

The 34-year-old Walden is a hot name in the coaching ranks after leading Austin Peay to a 26-14 record in four seasons, including a 9-3 mark and FCS playoff appearance in 2023. He is 34-20 overall, including four games as interim head coach at Southern Miss in 2020.

