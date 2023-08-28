MTSU football bowl eligible again in 2023? Our game-by-game predictions are in

Middle Tennessee State's football team will kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at No. 3 Alabama.

How will the Blue Raiders fare this season after finishing 8-5 in 2022?

The Daily News Journal's Cecil Joyce has previewed and predicted the winner of each 2023 game:

Sept. 2 at No. 3 Alabama

Time: 6:30 p.m.

There are question marks for Alabama's offense entering the season, most notably the public audition at quarterback. But the defense will be huge up front again, even with the departure of Will Anderson to the NFL, and Kool-Aid McKinstry and Malachi Moore will anchor a veteran secondary that is expected to pick off more passes and make fewer mistakes than last year. The Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff last season. Missing two years in a row doesn't happen often under Nick Saban. MTSU is no stranger to slaying Power Five giants, including throttling host Miami last season. But Alabama isn't Miami.

Prediction: Alabama 35, MTSU 13.

Sept. 9 at Missouri

Time: 6 p.m.

The second straight SEC road game to open the season is more manageable. MTSU and Missouri have history, with the Blue Raiders losing by just a point (41-40) in 2003 and defeating the Tigers 51-45 in 2015. Missouri went 6-7 last season and is 17-19 over the past three seasons. The Tigers have recruited well and the offense has a new pass-happy offensive coordinator in Kirby Moore. Missouri's defense ranked fourth in the SEC last season. It's going to be another tough test for the Blue Raiders, who will be competitive again against the Tigers.

Prediction: Missouri 31, MTSU 20.

Sept. 16 Murray State

Time: 6 p.m.

The Blue Raiders' home opener will be a drastic change from the first two weeks. Following a 2-9 season., Murray State has moved to the Missouri Valley Conference after playing in the Ohio Valley Conference. Losing QB D.J. Williams in the 2022 season opener didn't help, and Williams is back this season. MTSU and Murray State had some great battles back in the day when both were in the OVC. A lot has changed since then. MTSU has an overwhelming advantage in talent.

Prediction: MTSU 49, Murray State 10.

Sept. 23 Colorado State

Time: 6 p.m.

MTSU went on the road and defeated the Rams 34-19 last season. Colorado State went on to finish 3-9 and average just 13 points a game (third-to-last in FBS). The offense should be better in Coach Jay Norvell's second year, especially with QB Clay Millen (who completed 72% of his passes last season) and a more experienced starting line returning.

Prediction: MTSU 27, Colorado State 20.

Sept. 28 at Western Kentucky

Time: 6:30 p.m.

MTSU delves into Conference play on a Thursday night, the first of three consecutive mid-week games. The Blue Raiders have struggled against the rival Hilltoppers in the past two seasons, losing by a combined 83-38. WKU reached the CUSA title game in both of those seasons. MTSU QB Nick Vattiato is more seasoned since his first career start against WKU in 2021 (throwing five interceptions). The Hilltopper offense is still high-powered, led by QB Austin Hayes, who threw for more than 4,700 yards and 40 TDs a year ago. Another tough early season test for the Raiders.

Prediction: WKU 32, MTSU 24.

Oct. 4 Jacksonville State

Time: 7 p.m.

Coach Rich Rodriguez has had many stops during his career, and he has turned the Gamecocks into a premier program, going 9-2 and winning the Atlantic Sun last season before moving into CUSA. JSU's run game was outstanding, averaging 424 yards a game last year. Of course, that didn't come against FBS defensive fronts. The Gamecocks gave up a lot of points last year, and that number could grow in CUSA. MTSU should be able to take advantage at home.

Prediction: MTSU 30, Jacksonville State 24.

Oct. 10 Louisiana Tech

Time: 6 p.m.

Tech is expected to be better after finishing 3-9 (2-6 CUSA) last season. But how much? Much of the roster is a year wiser and so is second-year coach Sonny Cumbie. The Tech offense was stagnant and turnover-prone at times in 2022. The addition of Boise State transfer QB Hank Bachmeier should be a huge help. Bachmeier averaged 228 yards passing at Boise. The defense needs to improve after allowing more than 50 points three times in league play in '22.

Prediction: MTSU 35, Louisiana Tech 31.

Oct. 17 at Liberty

Time: 6 p.m.

It's Liberty's first year in CUSA, but the Flames and Blue Raiders already are familiar after playing nonconference game last season (won by Liberty 41-13). First-year coach Jamey Chadwell inherits a team that went 8-5 under Hugh Freeze but lost its final four games and has a lot of new faces in the lineup. The Flames should still be good on offense, but the defense was gutted. This should be a much different outcome than 2022, but will the gap close enough?

Prediction: Liberty 34, MTSU 31.

Nov. 4 at New Mexico State

Time: 5 p.m.

Another newcomer to CUSA, New Mexico State arrives after going 7-6 with a Quick Lane Bowl win over Bowling Green. Quarterback Diego Pavia threw for 1,450 yards and 13 TDs while also running for more than 500 yards. The Aggies return a veteran offensive line, but a defense that allowed just 24 points and 335 yards a game lost more than half its starters. This game could come down to which defense makes a big stop late.

Prediction: MTSU 28, New Mexico State 23.

Nov. 11 Florida International

Time: 2:30 p.m.

The Panthers surprised some last year with a 4-4 start but faded late. MTSU was played tough in its 33-28 win over FIU last season. FIU gave up a lot of points last season, including a combined 125 to Western Kentucky and North Texas. That would have to improve immensely to think second-year coach Mike MacIntyre's squad is going to come to Floyd Stadium and pull off an upset.

Prediction: MTSU 38, FIU 20.

Nov. 18 Texas-El Paso

Time: 1 p.m.

Coming off a 5-7 season, the Miners have several key skill players back, including QB Gavin Hardison (2,000 yards, 11 TDs), RB Deion Hankins (700 yards, three TDs) and one of the conference's top wide receivers in Tyrin Smith (1,039 yards, seven TDs). UTEP's defense was tops in CUSA last year in yards per game allowed (352) and return several key players. This will be a tough late-season test, but being at home will help MTSU.

Prediction: MTSU 21, UTEP 17.

Nov. 25 at Sam Houston

Time: 11 a.m.

Another CUSA newcomer that made to leap from FCS to FBS, Sam Houston is coming off a 5-4 season in 2022, went 11-1 in 2021 and is just three seasons removed from winning the FCS national title. The offense returns some key weapons, including WR Ife Adeyi. The defense has returning WAC Defensive Player of the Year Kevin Gaither at linebacker. And the Bearkats got several Power Five transfers in the portal. The leap to FBS and CUSA will be a tall order for Sam Houston. But it should be playing better by the time the regular-season finale rolls around.

Prediction: MTSU 28, Sam Houston 21.

MTSU season prediction: 8-4, bowl game.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Middle Tennessee State football game-by-game predictions 2023