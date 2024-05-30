MTSU football 2024 schedule game times, TV, released for Derek Mason's first season

Middle Tennessee State football's 2024 football schedule has been finalized, with one game being broadcast on the SEC Network and another on ESPN2.

The Blue Raiders will face both an SEC team and ACC team in coach Derek Mason's first season with the Blue Raiders, who will have seven games against teams that went to bowl games in 2023.

MTSU also will have three midweek televised games, similar to last season. Those include a Thursday, Oct. 10, game at Louisiana Tech, followed by a Tuesday, Oct. 15 home game vs. new CUSA foe Kennesaw State and a Wednesday, Oct. 23 league game at Jacksonville State.

Among the biggest of the six home games will be a Sept. 14 CUSA game against rival Western Kentucky and a Sept. 21 game against ACC foe Duke. The Blue Devils went 8-5 in 2023.

MTSU, which finished 4-8 last season, will travel to Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin on Sept. 7 on SEC Network. The Blue Raiders played two SEC teams (Alabama, Missouri) last season. Ole Miss is coming off an 11-2 season in 2023.

MTSU Head Football Coach Derek Mason speaks during the Blue Raider Blitz at Happy's Sports Lounge, in downtown Murfreesboro, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

MTSU football 2024 football schedule

All times are Central

Aug. 31 vs. Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 7 at Ole Miss, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

Sept. 14 vs. Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 21 vs. Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN Platforms

Sept. 28 at Memphis, TBD

Oct. 10, at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Oct. 15 vs. Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Oct. 23 at Jacksonville State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 2 at Texas-El Paso, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Nov. 9 vs. Liberty, noon, CBS Sports Network

Nov. 23 vs. New Mexico State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN Platforms

Nov. 30 at Florida International, 1 p.m., ESPN Platforms

Dec. 6 Conference USA championship game, CBS Sports Network

