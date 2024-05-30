MTSU football 2024 schedule game times, TV, released for Derek Mason's first season
Middle Tennessee State football's 2024 football schedule has been finalized, with one game being broadcast on the SEC Network and another on ESPN2.
The Blue Raiders will face both an SEC team and ACC team in coach Derek Mason's first season with the Blue Raiders, who will have seven games against teams that went to bowl games in 2023.
MTSU also will have three midweek televised games, similar to last season. Those include a Thursday, Oct. 10, game at Louisiana Tech, followed by a Tuesday, Oct. 15 home game vs. new CUSA foe Kennesaw State and a Wednesday, Oct. 23 league game at Jacksonville State.
Among the biggest of the six home games will be a Sept. 14 CUSA game against rival Western Kentucky and a Sept. 21 game against ACC foe Duke. The Blue Devils went 8-5 in 2023.
MTSU, which finished 4-8 last season, will travel to Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin on Sept. 7 on SEC Network. The Blue Raiders played two SEC teams (Alabama, Missouri) last season. Ole Miss is coming off an 11-2 season in 2023.
MTSU football 2024 football schedule
All times are Central
Aug. 31 vs. Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 7 at Ole Miss, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
Sept. 14 vs. Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 21 vs. Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN Platforms
Sept. 28 at Memphis, TBD
Oct. 10, at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Oct. 15 vs. Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
MORE: What we learned about Derek Mason's first spring game with MTSU football and who ate steak?
Oct. 23 at Jacksonville State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 2 at Texas-El Paso, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Nov. 9 vs. Liberty, noon, CBS Sports Network
Nov. 23 vs. New Mexico State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN Platforms
Nov. 30 at Florida International, 1 p.m., ESPN Platforms
Dec. 6 Conference USA championship game, CBS Sports Network
Cecil Joyce covers high school sports and MTSU athletics for The Daily News Journal. Contact him at cjoyce@dnj.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @Cecil_Joyce.
This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU football schedule 2024: Game times, TV set for Derek Mason's team