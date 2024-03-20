What MTSU coach coach Rick Insell told players about facing Louisville in March Madness

Rick Insell will be the first to point out that Louisville is a much different team than the one Middle Tennessee State women's basketball defeated 67-49 at home in December 2022.

"(Louisville coach Jeff Walz) has got a totally different team than last year and we're minus three players, so we're kind of a different team also," the Blue Raiders coach said Tuesday. "I've looked at their squad about 3-4 games since yesterday afternoon to this morning. They're pretty tough. They're tough-minded, like Jeff."

No. 11 seed MTSU (29-4) and sixth-seeded Louisville (24-9) play Friday (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the Albany Regional in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will face either host and No. 3 LSU or No. 14 Rice on Sunday.

It's a rematch of last season's game in which MTSU led from the outset. However, Louisville lost three starters from that team, including guard Hailey Van Lith, a 1,900-point career scorer, to LSU in the transfer portal. MTSU lost one starter, Kseniya Malashka, a WNBA Draft pick.

Louisville added two key players in the transfer portal. Graduate guard Kiki Jefferson, a James Madison transfer, leads the team in scoring (12.5) while also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and has hit 26 of 82 from 3-point range. Sydney Taylor, a 5-foot-9 graduate guard and UMass transfer, averages 10.9 points.

The Cardinals return two post players in 6-3 Olivia Cochran (who led the team with 14 points against MTSU last year) and 6-2 forward Nyla Harris, both averaging in double figures.

"They're going to get in the lanes, pressure you and trap you," Insell said. (Walz) is not going to change his philosophy. He changes personnel. He does what he does well and he's recruited to that system."

"We just have to continue playing Middle Tennessee basketball and keep being who we are," said MTSU fifth-year senior guard Savannah Wheeler, who is averaging a team-leading 17.4 points per game. "It's just another game. We'll prepare how we prepare for any other team, just go hard at practice and compete, and the coaches will do a great job preparing us for this moment."

Louisville finished fifth in the ACC in the regular season and lost to Notre Dame in the conference tournament quarterfinals. The Cardinals went 6-5 in their last 11 games, with four of those losses to ranked teams. MTSU went unbeaten in Conference USA and won the league tournament for the second consecutive season.

MTSU's Courtney Whitson (33) goes in for a shot during a 67-51 win over Liberty in the Conference USA championship game Saturday.

MTSU women need 'to win some games' in NCAA Tournament

Reaching the NCAA Tournament is nothing new for MTSU, which has done it 12 times in Insell's 19 seasons. Winning when it has gotten there has been a different story. During that stretch the Lady Raiders have advanced to the second round just once, in 2007 when they beat Gonzaga 85-46.

"We need to go into the tournament and win some games," Insell said. "That will probably be more of our mindset than Louisville. We've been in games where we lost by one point (Michigan State (60-59 in 2009). The big thing is that we haven't won."

A No. 5 seed in 2007 is the highest MTSU has been during Insell's tenure. The Lady Raiders have been a No. 8 twice. Every other year the team has been a double-digit seed, including an 11 the past two seasons. MTSU lost to No. 6 seed Colorado 82-60 last season.

Playing in the NCAA Tournament takes a different mentality, something graduate forward Courtney Whitson knows as she enters her third tourney appearance.

SCOUTING REPORT: MTSU women vs. Louisville in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

"That's the biggest part, the mental aspect of the NCAA Tournament," said Whitson, who is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. "It's easy to get caught up in the highs of it. It's what you work for. When I started playing basketball as a young girl, you watch the NCAA Tournament on TV.

"To get to where we want to go, you have to have the right mindset. We're in the right spot. We're excited about the matchup. They're tough-minded, but so are we. We want to win some games and make a run at this thing."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU women's basketball to see different Louisville team in March Madness