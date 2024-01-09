MTSU basketball was picked to win Conference USA. So why did Blue Raiders start 6-9?

Wednesday's 84-47 win over NAIA foe Reinhardt University was basically an exhibition game for Middle Tennessee State's men's basketball team .

That's fitting. Because the Blue Raiders are shooting for a clean slate.

MTSU begins Conference USA play Thursday against visiting Louisiana Tech. Call it the second season or a new season. But for the Blue Raiders it's a chance to right a ship that sailed off course after a dismal 6-9 first half.

After combining for 45 wins the previous two years and being picked (in a tie with Liberty) to win CUSA this season, it's not the first half Blue Raider fans nor Coach Nick McDevitt envisioned.

"Obviously the record isn't what we hoped it would be, or thought it would be," said McDevitt, who lost two starters to the transfer portal and another to a knee injury. "There's still talent there. Now it's time for them to get comfortable in their new roles. As long as we keep working, good things tend to happen."

What went wrong for MTSU basketball in the first half

MTSU was hit hard by the transfer portal, losing five players, including starters Eli Lawrence (Texas A&M) and Teafale Lenard (committed to Memphis, now in the NBA G-League).

Then the most devastating blow came just two games in when starting point guard Cam Weston (11.8 points per game last season) was lost for the season with a knee injury. That has had a massive domino effect offensively.

"It's like any other sport ... not only are you losing your quarterback, but it's your best player," McDevitt said. "Now everybody shifts. Your 2 is playing the 1, your 3 is playing the 2. Guys that came off the bench are now starting in a completely different role."

After starting the season 3-1, MTSU scored just 40 points in a blowout loss to Illinois-Chicago on a Bahamas trip, lost two overtime games in a row to Wofford and Missouri State and then hit a season low by scoring just 34 points in a blowout loss to St. Mary's. The Raiders also blew a 10-point lead in a loss to Murray State.

MTSU is shooting 41% from the field, including just 27% from 3-point range, numbers that were worse before Wednesday's win.

MTSU men's basketball coach Nick McDevitt urges his players during Wednesday's win over Reinhardt.

MTSU basketball starting with clean slate

The Blue Raiders were picked atop CUSA for a reason. But if the Blue Raiders are going to compete with the likes of Liberty (11-4) and Western Kentucky (11-3), there are several players that will have to come up big.

Junior guard Justin Bufford was excellent as a role player last season, but has to take up some of the offensive slack, especially from long range. Averaging 8.5 points a game (9-of-46 from 3-point range), Bufford scored 12 in Wednesday's win.

Freshman forward Chris Loofe hasn't started a game yet, but that could change soon. At 6-11, 220 pounds with a soft touch around the rim, Loofe has the size to score in the paint in CUSA play. He scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting and had nine rebounds in just 19 minutes Wednesday.

MTSU already has bona fide scorers in Jestin Porter (10.3 ppg.) and senior guard Elias King (12.3 ppg., 31 3-pointers). If Bufford and Loofe continue trending in the right direction, it will show on the scoreboard.

The defense, which has been MTSU's signature since McDevitt took over, has been good, allowing just 66 points a game.

The pieces are there and the Blue Raiders have endured the adjustment period. The time to put those pieces together begins Thursday.

