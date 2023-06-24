MTSU basketball, Belmont, TSU, Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech players on OVC's 75th anniversary team
The 75th anniversary Ohio Valley Conference basketball team was named Friday by the league.
The OVC began in 1948 and ranks as the NCAA's eighth-oldest Division I conference.
The 75th anniversary basketball team includes players and coaches.
Austin Peay
Trenton Hassell (1998-01)Adrian Henning (2000-03)Chris Horton (2012-16)Howard Jackson (1974-78)Dave Loos, coach (1990-2017)Drake Reed (2005-08)Nick Stapleton (1998-01)Terry Taylor (2017-21)Charles "Bubba" Wells (1994-97)James "Fly" Williams (1972-74)
Belmont
Evan Bradds (2013-17)Craig Bradshaw (2012-15)Rick Byrd, coach (1986-2019)Ian Clark (2010-13)Kerron Johnson (2009-13)Austin Luke (2014-18)J.J. Mann (2010-14)Nick Muszynski (2018-22)Grayson Murphy (2017-22)Dylan Windler (2015-19)
Middle Tennessee State
Jerry Beck (1979-81)Tim Sisneros (1972-74)George Sorrell (1973-74)
Tennessee State
Robert Covington (2009-13)Bruce Price (2003-08)Jr. Clay (2022-23)
Tennessee Tech
Jr. Clay (2018-23)Jimmy Hagan (1957-60)Josh Heard (1998-00)Willie Jenkins (2003-05)Frank Jones (1972-76)Stephen Kite (1982-86)Jeff Lebo, coach (1998-2002)Kevin Murphy (2008-12)Kenny Sidwell (1954-58)Larrie Smith (1999-01)Earl Wise (1986-90)
The rest of the team: Jack Adams, Eastern Kentucky (1952-56), John "Sonny" Allen, Morehead State (1946-50).
Jim Baechtold, Eastern Kentucky (1948-52), Garrett Beshear, Murray State (1949-53), Eddie Bodkin, Eastern Kentucky (1963-66), Marcel Boyce, Akron (1985-87), Courtney Bradley, Jacksonville State (2005-07), Mike Branson, Southeast Missouri (1998-2000), Tevin Brown, Murray State (2017-22).
Isaiah Canaan, Murray State (2009-13), Darel Carrier, Western Kentucky (1961-64), Tom Chilton, ETSU (1958-61), Antonious Cleveland, Southeast Missouri (2013-17), Howie Crittenden, Murray State (1953-56), Dick Cunningham, Murray State (1965-68).
E.A. Diddle, coach (Western Kentucky, 1922-64), Henry Domercant, Eastern Illinois (2000-03).
Bud Eley, Southeast Missouri (1995-99), Kenneth Faried, Morehead State (2007-11).
Travis Ford, coach (Eastern Kentucky, 2000-05).
Steve Hamilton, Morehead State (1954-58), Demonte Harper, Morehead State (2007-11), Clem Haskins, Western Kentucky (1964-67), Kyle Hill, Eastern Illinois (1997-01), Lester Hudson, UT Martin (2007-09).
Joe Jakubick, Akron (1981-84), Jim Jennings, Murray State (1962-64), Roderick Johnson, Southeast Missouri (1998-2000), Popeye Jones, Murray State (1989-92).
Rich Kaye, Eastern Illinois (1995-98), Billy Kennedy, coach (Murray State, 2006-11).
Bob Laughlin, coach (Morehead State, 1953-65), Bob Lavoy, Western Kentucky (1947-50), Cal Luther, coach, (Murray State 1958-74/UT Martin 1990-99).
Tom Marshall, Western Kentucky (1950-54), Jeff Martin, Murray State (1986-89), Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky (2015-19), Paul McBrayer, coach, Eastern Kentucky (1946-62), Bob McCann, Morehead State (1984-87), Jim McDaniels, Western Kentucky (1968-71), Matt McMahon, coach, Murray State (2015-22), J. Robert Merritt, Samford (2002-06), Ricky Minard, Morehead State (2000-04), Ja Morant, Murray State (2017-19).
Jared Newson, UT Martin (2003-06).
John Oldham, Western Kentucky (1942-43, 1946-49).
Cameron Payne, Murray State (2013-15), Dewayne "Pooh" Powell, UT Martin (1992-96), Bennie Purcell, Murray State (1948-52).
Bobby Rascoe, Western Kentucky (1959-62), Brett Roberts, Morehead State (1988-92), Mike Rose, Eastern Kentucky (2005-09), Walker Russell, Jacksonville State (2003-06).
Harold Sergent, Morehead State (1962-65), James Singleton, Murray State (2001-03), Lamont Sleets, Murray State (1980-84), Dwight Smith, Western Kentucky (1964-67), Isaac Spencer, Murray State (1997-01), Jonathan Stark, Murray State (2015-18), Tyler Stone, Southeast Missouri (2011-14), Dan Swartz, Morehead State (1953-56)Harley "Skeeter" Swift, ETSU (1965-69).
Les Taylor, Murray State (1970-73), James "Turk" Tillman, Eastern Kentucky (1978-80).
Cuthbert Victor, Murray State (2000-04).
Corey Walden, Eastern Kentucky (2012-15), Bobby Washington, Eastern Kentucky (1966-69), KJ Williams, Murray State (2018-22), Tommy Woods, ETSU (1964-67).
