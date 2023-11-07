Mtn. Ridge falls to defending champ Clear Spring, 3-1, in playoffs

Nov. 7—CLEAR SPRING — Mountain Ridge gave a valiant effort against the defending Class 1A state champions, but Clear Spring just had too much firepower.

Especially 5-foot-11 junior Addy Zeigler, whose lively left arm produced 18 kills. The Miners found success deploying two blockers to her side of the net and eked out the third game, yet Zeigler came to life in the fourth game to power the Blazers to a playoff win.

Third-seeded Mountain Ridge's season met its end at the hands of powerhouse Clear Spring, the No. 2 seed in the region, with a 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13 Blazers victory in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals on Monday night.

"Eventually, good offense is going to win out over good defense," Mountain Ridge head coach Valery Broadwater said. "We were playing defense for most of the night. I feel like my kids have a lot of heart and competed, and I'm very proud of them. Kudos to Clear Spring, they're a great team."

Mountain Ridge finishes its season with a 12-4 record.

Clear Spring (14-3) will head to Accident to play Northern (12-3) for the region championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Blazers had previously competed in Class 1A West Region II since Maryland changed its playoff format in 2019 to send eight teams to the state tournament.

During that time, Clear Spring sparred against fellow Washington County powers Williamsport and Smithsburg — the trio have 34 state championships between them — for one spot.

However, regions were reshuffled this season.

Williamsport, a 16-time champion that defeated Mountain Ridge in the 2021 state final, was moved up to 2A.

Clear Spring, along with Hancock, was sent to West Region I to compete against schools from the Western Maryland Athletic Conference for a trip to the state tournament.

The Blazers quickly showed Monday that they're contenders once again, cruising to a pair of lopsided game wins to go ahead 2-0 in an instant.

Not only was Zeigler a problem, seemingly every Clear Spring hitter could unleash a ferocious spike with a well-placed set. Skylar Plante ended with nine kills and Emma Gladhill notched seven to compliment Zeigler.

Setter Kai McCauley spread the wealth, finishing with 38 assists to go along with 19 digs.

Against good offensive teams, Broadwater said, you have to end points when you have the chance.

"There are certain opportunities where you have to end the point," she said. "You can't play defense forever. I felt like we had those opportunities on offense, we just didn't end the point."

Despite a pair of one-sided game losses, Mountain Ridge never quit.

The Miners took advantage of a series of Clear Spring errors to begin the third game to jump out to an 8-3 lead.

Clear Spring upped its game, but so too did Mountain Ridge. Mia DeCarlo and Reghan Sivic recorded back-to-back kills and DeCarlo followed with an ace for a 15-10 Mountain Ridge lead.

The Blazers responded with a 5-0 run to level the score, and the teams went point-for-point with ties occurring at 18, 19, 21 and 22.

Sivic set up game point at 24-22 with a kill, and freshman Kealana Pua'auli fittingly secured the game victory with a block for a kill on a spike by Zeigler.

"I never question their heart," Broadwater said. "They always give me what they've got. They never quit. Sometimes it might take them a little longer to realize, 'I can do this.' They believe in themselves, they believe in each other."

Down 2-1 in game count, Mountain Ridge clawed back from an early Game 4 deficit to level the score at 12-all, and that's when Mountain Ridge made a few errors stemming from miscommunication in the noisy gym.

Zeigler then caught fire and Clear Spring won 13 of the game's final 14 points to nab the 3-1 victory.

"Momentum in volleyball shifts on a dime, and anybody that's ever watched a match can see that," Clear Spring head coach Jess Custer said. "The momentum shifted and we kept that going as best we could.

"We were able to rely on some of our other hitters until (Zeigler) was able to get on fire there to bring us back in. That is the beauty of this team. We have a lot of options on offense. When Addy is on, there's not much that's gonna stop her."

DeCarlo flirted with a triple double with 11 kills, nine digs, eight service points and an ace. Sivic added eight kills, six digs, five points and two blocks. Avery Tipton recorded 18 assists, 12 digs, four points and a kill.

Emerson Moats tallied 20 digs for Clear Spring and struck six aces.

While Mountain Ridge came up short of a third consecutive trip to the state tournament, it was another successful season nonetheless.

"Very proud of them, 12-4 is nothing to sneeze at," Broadwater said. "Unfortunately, when they rearranged the regions and put Clear Spring and Hancock in our region, that throws a little kink into things, especially (Clear Spring) being the defending champs, but it is what it is.

"We had an overall great season."

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.