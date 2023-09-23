MTCS, defense win battle of Mr. Football candidates in Tyson Wolcott and Eli Wilson

MURFREESBORO − A Division II-A showdown Friday night between top-ranked Friendship Christian and third-ranked Middle Tennessee Christian was likely for the East Region football title and could be a preview of things to come in the postseason, potentially even the state championship game.

But one of the side angles of the matchup was a showdown of two of the DII-A Mr. Football favorites in Friendship Christian senior Tyson Wolcott and MTCS senior Eli Wilson.

However, it was defense that overshadowed all the Wolcott-Wilson hype, as the Cougars (6-0, 1-0 DII-A East) held off the Commanders (5-1, 0-1) 16-14.

While Wolcott rambled for 153 yards and a touchdown, it came on a whopping 36 carries (4.3 per carry). Wilson had just two carries in the second half and finished with 46 yards on eight carries, but also plays every snap on offense and defense, plus special teams.

"We had a battle tonight," Wolcott said. "I'm not going to lie, I didn't play at the top of my performance. I want to apologize to my team. I let them down. They put their trust in me."

"We were just looking for the win," Wilson said. "They stopped me, but we had others who made big plays."

Wolcott entered the game as one of Middle Tennessee’s top rushers, carrying 115 times for 1,209 and 22 touchdowns. Wilson had 935 yards on just 57 carries, a staggering 16.4 per carry, and 16 touchdowns.

"They knew we were going to try to stop (Wolcott) and we knew they were going to try to stop (Wilson)," MTCS coach Christian Peterson said.

While the magnitude of a region game between two unbeaten teams was the biggest focus, it was hard not to think about the hype of the Wolcott-Wilson one-on-one battle.

MTCS' Eli Wilson runs the ball as Friendship Christian's Car'Lando Barton (55) pursues during the game at MTCS on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

"I was excited for it," Wilson said. "(Wolcott) is my guy. We've been to a lot of camps together. I was excited to play against him. He's been balling and I've been balling. (Wolcott) is very quick off the burst. From one to 15 yards, he's very quick and shifty. He's like a little bunny rabbit. He shifts around a lot."

"Oh yeah. You've got two of the best backs around here going against each other," said MTCS senior linebacker Brooks Jones, who had 23 tackles and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD in the win. "They're both amazing athletes. We knew it was going to be a hard one."

Friday's performances, while underwhelming to each's standards, probably won't affect their hype as Mr. Football candidates.

"I wouldn't be shocked at all," said Wolcott, when asked if he thought the two could be at least semifinalists for the DII-A award. He was coming off a 351-yard, seven-TD performance a week earlier against RePublic. "(Wilson) is a great athlete. He has great speed and great hands."

"I think we're the top two (running backs)," Wilson said.

Friendship Christian's Tyson Wolcott (5) runs the ball as MTCS' Shy Murphy (23) moves in to stop him during the football game at MTCS, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

The two teams could see each other again in the DII-A playoffs, but not until the state championship game if one is the region champion and the other finishes in top three. The Mr. Football award, which is voted on after the regular season, would be decided by then.

But much bigger stakes could be in store for both Wilson and Wolcott by the time they potentially meet again.

"We're going to have to win the line of scrimmage (again)," Jones said, on what he learned about containing Wolcott, should the two teams meet again. "He shoots the gaps so well, we knew we had to meet him, we knew we had to be physical and meet him at the line of scrimmage."

