MTB vs. Moto: What’s the Faster Way Down Red Bull Hardline Course?

Jonny Walker Red Bull Hardline

Most of the time, if you asked whether a motocross bike would be faster than a mountain bike, the answer would be obvious. Especially when that motorbike is in the hands of a legendary Hard Enduro racer like Jonny Walker.

However, point both machines down an insane track like the Red Bull Hardline, and that race becomes a lot closer. Can a heavy enduro motocross bike even make it down the course (from last year)? As it turns out, the answer is yes, and the result is a lot closer than you may expect.

