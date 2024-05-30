Advertisement

MTB vs. Moto: What’s the Faster Way Down Red Bull Hardline Course?

zach overholt
·1 min read
Jonny Walker Red Bull Hardline
Jonny Walker Red Bull Hardline

Most of the time, if you asked whether a motocross bike would be faster than a mountain bike, the answer would be obvious. Especially when that motorbike is in the hands of a legendary Hard Enduro racer like Jonny Walker.

However, point both machines down an insane track like the Red Bull Hardline, and that race becomes a lot closer. Can a heavy enduro motocross bike even make it down the course (from last year)? As it turns out, the answer is yes, and the result is a lot closer than you may expect.

