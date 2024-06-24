MTA announces extra trains for 2-day sold-out Subway Series

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Yankees and Mets will face off in a two-day Subway Series on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that they added extra trains for the sold-out crowds.

Before the start of the game, the Queens-bound No. 7 train will be scheduled around every two to three minutes, with express trains making local stops between 74th Street-Broadway station and Queensboro Plaza station amid construction, according to the MTA.

The MTA will also add extra Manhattan-bound No. 7 trains running express after the game to 74th Street-Broadway station and local stops to 34th Street-Hudson Yards station.

New Yorkers looking to take the bus can take the Q48 bus that stops at 126th Street and Roosevelt in front of Citi Field.

The MTA also announced that the Long Island Rail Road will continue to serve the Mets-Willets Point station as it has all season.

Metro-North riders can take any train to Grand Central and catch the No. 7 or LIRR to Citi Field, according to the MTA.

