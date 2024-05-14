Mt. Vernon Shuts out Seneca to Advance to the Class 4 District 11 Title Game

SENECA, MO — The 2-seeded Seneca Indians squared off with the 3-seeded Mt. Vernon Mountaineers in the Class 4 District 11 semi-finals in which Mt. Vernon won, 4-0, to advance to the District Championship.

Mt. Vernon came out fired up and started the game with some fireworks after Braden Dodson hit a Inside-the-Park home run to take the arly 1-0 lead.

In the same inning, Lucas Ross grounded out to first but recorded an RBI to give Mt. Vernon the 2-0 lead.

Dodson continued his strong day at the plate and singled on a fly ball to right in the top of the 5th to extend Mt. Vernon’s lead 3-0.

Jake Leeper scored a run after he hit a fly ball and an error by Seneca allowed Sean Raucher to score to make it, 4-0, Mt. Vernon.

Drew Sherwood suffered the loss but still finished with 7 strikeouts.

Brayden Jameson earned the win for Mt. Vernon, pitching a complete game and only allowed two hits and finished with 3 strikeouts.

Mt. Vernon advances to the Class 4 District 11 Championship game where they will face off against #4 Aurora tomorrow at Seneca High School at 5:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.