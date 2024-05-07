Mt. Vernon is Back in the District Championship after Defeating East Newton

MT. VERNON, MO — Mt. Vernon and East Newton squared off in the Class 2 District 6 Semi-Finals. Mt. Vernon held off the Lady Patriots and won, 5-4.

Mt. Vernon advances to the Class 2 District 6 Championship game where they will face Diamond (34-1).

In their game today, Rae Downing, Cheyenne Bieber, Emily Schubert, and Lillian Burk all racked up RBI’s in the win.

Bieber earned the win in the circle after striking out four batters in four innings and only allowed three hits and zero earned runs.

Schubert also had a nice day in the circle for Mt. Vernon striking out four batters in three innings.

For East Newton, Gracie Ford, Stella Cullers and Lilah Sesay all had RBI’s.

Ericka McMillen took the loss but had 5 strikeouts in the game.

