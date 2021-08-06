'Mt. Trashmore' eruption: Riverview landfill fight not over, even with roadblocks

Aug. 6—Riverview — Juliann Testy jokes that if the Riverview Land Preserve gets any closer to her backyard, she'll be able to toss her garbage over the fence.

Behind Testy's home is the Riverview Highlands Golf Course, which was built on the preserve's property. In the distance, just on the other side, is the mountainous landfill.

Riverview officials want to expand the site residents regard as "Mt. Trashmore" and cut into the city-owned golf course to do it. They argue the financial health of the Downriver suburb of 12,000 hinges on it.

"I know what's in there," Testy said. "I know the chemicals. And I don't want it any closer to my house."

But Riverview officials have run into another roadblock in their bid to expand the city-owned 403-acre landfill by another 45 acres after the proposal generated opposition from surrounding communities and others.

The City Council on Monday will host its first public discussion on what the city's financial future might look like if the landfill reaches the end of its projected lifespan in 2031 and closes after a Wayne County committee failed to sign off this week on the proposal.

Mayor Andrew Swift and others argue the landfill expansion is an integral part of the city's finances and the region's garbage disposal. But at least one council member said the city needs to figure out a land preserve exit plan, while the county commissioner who represents the city urged Riverview to prepare for "a tax base beyond garbage."

The city must now contemplate whether it wants to pursue revisions recommended by the county committee or the "anticipation of closure" of the land preserve that has been operating since 1968. The expansion can't happen until Wayne County officials agree it's in line with their solid waste plan.

The landfill's $3.5 million in revenues are about 30% of Riverview's annual budget.

"From this budget comes the dollars to fund our police, fire, (public works), recreation, library, and myriad of other departments," Mayor Andrew Swift said via email. "Without the funds from the land preserve, Riverview could possibly face drastic reductions in services and tax increases."

'One big bicker'

City officials want to push the landfill's boundary into the city-owned golf course situated in the residential area of Riverview that borders Trenton, Woodhaven and Brownstown Township. An expansion would allow the landfill to continue accepting trash until about 2045, 15 years beyond its current expected lifespan.

The proposal was delayed Monday by the Wayne County Facilities Inclusion Committee, which sent the plan back to Riverview for revisions after a slew of complaints during a public hearing.

The city has nine months to change its application and request a new meeting. It already failed to do so after hitting the same obstacle in its last expansion attempt in September 2017.

The city's application contends there's no workable alternative. "Given the highly developed nature of the Downriver area and the limited space in the city," only sites adjacent to the landfill were considered, according to the document.

"Without the RLP nearby, the closest solid waste disposal site is approximately 20 miles away, with a travel time of at least one hour (round trip)," the application noted. "This will necessarily increase labor costs, increase fuel and maintenance costs, and decrease serviceability for the residents as much stricter schedules will have to be followed."

After five years, Testy said she's tired of fighting and hopes to move out of southeast Michigan in the next few years. She believes the city will only continue pursuing the expansion.

"We've been talking about this landfill for five years now," she said. "This has really divided our city. Facebook is one big bicker."

'Armpit' or essential?

Some Riverview council members argue a larger landfill is the only way to go, while others want residents to have more of a say over what's in their backyard.

Councilman Chuck Norton contended the expansion matter should be put to a vote of the people.

"As responsible stewards of the environment, I think we can do better than burying trash into a hill," Norton said. "When I joined City Council in 2019, the only plan they had was 'go for the expansion.' Why don't we as a city have an exit plan?"

But as a trustee of the city, he said, "fiscal responsibility" demands he consider the financial impact of the landfill on the entire community, not just the people adjacent to it.

"I personally don't want it, but I also don't see where else that $3.5 million comes from," Norton added. "I don't want our community to go into receivership."

City Councilwoman Sussie O'Neil supports the expansion and said the financial reality can't be ignored. "I don't know how you make up that $3.5 million," she said. "Do I want it to happen? That's a different discussion."

A 1992 ABC "20/20" news report described Riverview as "the town that loves garbage." The city posted the story to its YouTube page years ago as a point of pride.

Protesters on Sunday countered that narrative as about 100 people from Riverview and neighboring areas gathered outside the landfill. They held signs that read "Not So Pure Michigan" and "Dump the Dump."

Claudia Orr of Brownstown Township calls the landfill the "armpit of Downriver."

Tracy Loger organized the Sunday protest, which she called a "rally" in the hopes of avoiding negative connotations. Loger is the founder of the 1,400-member Facebook group Stop Riverview Landfill Expansion.

She got involved in anti-expansion efforts in 2017 but said she started noticing smells from the landfill five years prior.

Loger later said she was "satisfied" with the outcome of Monday's county meeting, but will only breathe easy "when they say 'No, you can't expand this landfill any further.'"

Testy said she feels bad for people in Trenton, such as Loger, who suffer from the landfill but don't benefit from it financially to the extent Riverview does.

"We get nothing. But even if we did, I still wouldn't want this," Loger said. "I'd gladly pay more in taxes for this to go away."

If Riverview got out of the trash business, disposal would become more expensive for Riverview and the 16 area communities that use the landfill.

"The plan for our residents would likely be an immediate tax increase for waste disposal," said Swift, the city's mayor. "Years ago, as a benefit to our residents for hosting the land preserve, the city does not charge for that service. Our neighboring communities would also require a Plan B."

The mayor argued a failure to expand would be a disservice to the region, including communities that use the landfill. They would have to drive longer distances and use more fuel, he said.

"Our land preserve has always been promoted as a regional resource, not just a resource for Riverview," Swift said.

Joseph Palamara, D-Grosse Ile, Wayne County commissioner for the Downriver district that includes Riverview, said he understands every city needs a tax base.

"But in 2021, are we really talking about tearing up a golf course and replacing it with a garbage dump?" Palamara said. "Where else in America would they do that?"

The county, Palamara said, "set a pretty high bar" for Riverview to meet in a revised application. The city, he added, "has to plan for a life and a tax base beyond garbage."

Neighborly opposition

Landfill expansion would keep tax rates for Riverview residents low and waste disposal affordable for the 15 other communities — nearly 20% of Wayne County's population — that send their waste there, Riverview leaders said Monday during the presentation to the county's Facility Inclusion Committee.

"This is not, obviously, a popular project," City Manager Douglas Drysdale. "But it's something that's necessary. It's been able to provide for our city for near 50 years now, and we just want to continue to do that and provide the services our residents have come to expect."

Many Downriver residents who spoke during the meeting argued the landfill is a stinky, traffic-triggering nuisance that shouldn't be allowed to encroach further toward their homes.

The landfill draws "thousands" of birds that create nuisances in the neighborhood, Trenton resident Laurie Mosley said.

"I literally have a chore for my children to spray bird debris off of our front porch, back porch because of the amount of birds generated from this landfill," Mosley said. "I know money makes the world go round, but so does the health and well-being of our community."

The city council in neighboring Trenton, which borders the dump and is among the communities that sends waste there, passed a resolution on May 17 saying it opposes Riverview's expansion "without due consideration of its impact on adjacent neighborhoods."

The council claims landfill-related traffic and odors "negatively impact" surrounding roads, air and environment.

"It is vital that the proposed expansion does not further exacerbate the road and environmental conditions for the community and properties adjacent to the landfill," the resolution says.

Michigan's solid waste law looms over the dispute, said Patrick Cullen, Wayne County solid waste technical division director. State law requires counties have enough space to dump their waste for at least 10 years.

That encourages landfill development, which keeps dumping prices low and encourages landfilling, not recycling.

Wayne County in particular has lots of available landfill space. Ample space and low prices mean local landfills are popular dumping sites for communities outside the county and even in Canada. In a given year, about 25% of the material dumped at the Riverview landfill comes from outside Wayne County, Cullen said.

About 12% of the city's landfill trash came from Canada in 2020.

"A significant amount of Wayne County's landfill space is getting chewed up by out-of-county waste," Cullen said. "We have been working for a number of years to try to get to this place of a lower reliance on landfilling of waste materials. Residential recycling is an important aspect of that."

Swift said Riverview "will likely require some kind of financial assistance to provide curbside recycling as this is one of the costly burdens (the county wants) to impose on our residents."

Michigan lawmakers, recycling advocates and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are pushing a package of bills that would overhaul the state's waste handling laws to prioritize recycling over landfilling. The bills have been referred to the House Committee on Regulatory Reform. They face an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The nine-member Wayne County board voted Monday to have Riverview leaders address issues Cullen raised.

First, the city should commit to a robust recycling plan as part of the landfill expansion, Cullen said. The city is one of few in Wayne County that does not provide curbside recycling to residents and operates only one site, the landfill, where residents can take recyclables, he added.

It also recommended that Riverview relocate the landfill entrance from its current spot on King Road "to eliminate the impact that truck traffic has on residents and businesses."

If the new main entrance involves property in another community, the agreement with that community must be included in the revised application, the county said.

The city's 2017 pitch for an expansion was similar, although Cullen acknowledged Riverview has since improved its odor control.

"They're very responsive to complaints when we pass on complaints to them," Cullen said. "They're doing everything they can ... but even the best-run facility at the landfill level is going to have nuisances."

Kandi Morgan's home backs up to the golf course. A relatively recent arrival in the neighborhood, she does not have a problem with the landfill — as it is.

"I knew what it was. I knew what I was getting into," Morgan said. "I just don't want it to get any closer to my house. That's not what I bought."

