Mt. Markham defense pitches another football shutout

WINFIELD - The Mt. Markham defense held another opponent scoreless and got in on the scoring itself Saturday in the Mustangs' 36-0 victory over the Westmoreland/Oriskany Bulldogs to open league play in Class D-1.

The Mustangs (2-0, 1-0 Class D-1) led 14-0 after touchdown runs by Dominic Jones and Morgon Ferguson in the first quarter. Freshman Jamison Young added three touchdowns in the second quarter — he also converted four of the five extra points he kicked — and the hosts held a 34-0 lead at halftime.

Jones added a safety in the third quarter to complete the scoring.

Mt. Markham Mustang Dominic Jones (left) wraps up Westmoreland/Oriskany quarterback Dylan Williams for a sack in the end zone and a safety in the third quarter Saturday.

Westmoreland/Oriskany (1-1, 0-1 Class D-1) had also opened its season with a Week Zero victory but struggled against a physical Mt. Markham team

Already trailing by two touchdowns, the Bulldogs turned over the ball late in the first quarter, setting the stage for Young's first touchdown in the second. Young ran 23 yards for the score less than a minute into the second quarter and his kick made the score 21-0. He added 15-yard touchdown run late in the first half then returned a punt for a touchdown less than two minutes after that.

Mt. Markham Mustang Jamison Young (4) runs a punt back for a touchdown with Westmoreland/Oriskany players in pursuit Saturday.

Westmoreland/Oriskany slowed the Mt. Markham offense after halftime and forced the Mustangs to punt late in the third quarter. A well-placed kick was chased down by one of the Mustangs and stopped short of the goal line, forcing the Bulldogs to start a drive from inside their own 1-yard line. Jones burst through the line on the first play of the ensuing possession and wrapped up Dylan Williams for a sack in the end zone and a safety on the scoreboard.

The 36-0 victory follows Mt. Markham's 55-0 win last week over Utica's Notre Dame Jugglers.

Westmoreland/Oriskany had beaten Harpursville/Afton from Section IV 46-7 in its opening game.

Westmoreland/Oriskany quarterback Dylan Williams (1) throws the ball under presure from Mt. Markham Mustang Evan Kocienda during the first half of Saturday's game.

The Mustangs hit the road for the first time next week when they travel to Pulaski for a Saturday afternoon game. Westmoreland/Oriskany plays at Cato-Meridian Friday.

